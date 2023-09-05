Controlled Burn

UC Davis researcher Zhaodan Kong believes an integrated system of technologies to detect fires before they get to a smoking point could be game-changing, potentially preventing widespread wildfire damage.

 UC Davis/Courtesy photo

Typically, the primary indicator of a burgeoning wildfire in California is a plume of hazy, gray smoke wafting through the air, seen by satellites or cameras. CalFire is alerted, and mitigation and containment efforts ensue.

But Zhaodan Kong, a professor in the department of mechanical and aerospace engineering at UC Davis, thinks that living by the idea “where there’s smoke, there’s fire,” gets firefighters to the problem too late, after it has already spread and is difficult to contain.

“Right now, the way that it works is you see a fire and then you respond,” Kong said. “It’s very passive, very reactive.”

Instead, Kong, whose research in artificial intelligence and autonomy includes unmanned aerial vehicles, or UAVs, believes an integrated system of technologies to detect fires before they get to a smoking point could be game changing, potentially preventing widespread wildfire damage.

Zhaodan Kong

Researcher Zhaodan Kong and his team are developing a hybrid aircraft that can land and take off vertically like a rotorcraft, but also has qualities of a fixed-wing aircraft that can cruise at high altitudes for hours.

Sensors and sensibility

Wind sensor prototype W.jpg

A wind sensor prototype in Alaska gathers data.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.