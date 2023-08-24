aedes albopictusW

Aedes albopictus is one of two types of mosquitoes that carry the Zika virus. They are not native to California, though they have been found in several California counties since 2011. Courtesy photo

 By Debbie Davis

WOODLAND — The Yolo County Health and Human Services Agency's Public Health Branch confirmed Thursday that a Yolo County resident died from West Nile virus disease.

The death is the first from West Nile virus in Yolo County since 2018. The patient succumbed to the mosquito-transmitted infection after experiencing symptoms consistent with neuroinvasive West Nile virus disease.

SissonW

Dr. Aimee Sisson. Courtesy photo

