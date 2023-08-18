SACRAMENTO — Assembly Speaker Pro Tem Cecilia Aguiar-Curry, D-Winters, held a press conference and rally Friday in support of her bill, Assembly Constitutional Amendment 1 on the West Steps of the state Capitol.
She was joined by coauthoring legislators and advocates for local governments, housing, labor, public safety, transportation, and conservation.
“As a former mayor of Winters, and board member of regional water, housing, and transportation agencies, I have seen first-hand the deterioration of our once world-class infrastructure,” Aguiar-Curry said. “ACA 1 is targeted to help the urgent needs of local communities to increase the supply of affordable housing and supportive housing for our working families and vulnerable populations, but you can’t build housing without roads, sewers, and fire stations. This is why we are focused on housing and the infrastructure supporting it.”
ACA 1 would reduce the local vote threshold for bond approval and special tax measures from a two-thirds vote to a 55 percent supermajority. This same vote threshold applies to all local school construction bond measures.
“One of the shortcomings of current constitutional supermajority vote thresholds is they take away the ability of local officials, especially in small cities and rural areas like mine, to work with their voters to make investments in local infrastructure priorities,” Aguiar-Curry said. “What that means is Sacramento is forced to do huge statewide initiatives, and those same communities often don’t benefit from them. My constituents are paying for housing, roads, and police and fire stations in large metropolitan areas and can’t even pass their own bonds and sales taxes to fund their local priorities.”
