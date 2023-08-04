Albertsons and its affiliated California grocery stores will pay $3.5 million to settle allegations of selling expired over-the-counter products, the Yolo County District Attorney’s Office announced Thursday. 

Those allegations arose in a civil action pursued by the San Joaquin and San Bernardino District Attorney’s Offices, with cooperation from Yolo County prosecutors. Albertsons operates 600 locations statewide, including two Safeway stores in Davis.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.