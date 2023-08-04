Albertsons and its affiliated California grocery stores will pay $3.5 million to settle allegations of selling expired over-the-counter products, the Yolo County District Attorney’s Office announced Thursday.
Those allegations arose in a civil action pursued by the San Joaquin and San Bernardino District Attorney’s Offices, with cooperation from Yolo County prosecutors. Albertsons operates 600 locations statewide, including two Safeway stores in Davis.
A civil complaint filed in San Joaquin Superior Court alleged that Albertsons offered expired over-the-counter drug products — such as pain relievers, sunscreens, cough/cold/allergy medications, medicated shampoos and skin treatments — for sale over the past four years.
By law, California retailers are prohibited from selling any over-the-counter drug past its expiration date.
Once notified of the violations, Albertsons cooperated with investigators and conducted internal checks for expired over-the-counter drugs at all of its California retail locations, according to a Yolo County District Attorney’s Office news release.
“Albertsons further invested time and resources to prioritize the verification of expiration dates and re-train store personnel,” the news release said. “There was no evidence discovered during the investigation that the sale of any expired over-the-counter drug products resulted in harm to consumers.”
Without admitting or denying liability, Albertsons agreed Thursday to a court order prohibiting additional law violations. A judge also ordered the corporation to pay $3.3 million in civil penalties and investigative costs, along with $200,000 in restitution.
“California District Attorney’s Offices’ Consumer Protection Divisions are dedicated to protecting all Californians. Today is another example of those prosecutors working together to make real change,” Yolo County District Attorney Jeff Reisig said. “The public should be able to trust that what they buy at any California store will not be expired before they bring it home.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.