Antitrans Sacramento protest

Protesters show support for three statewide initiatives targeting transgender issues at a press conference at the state Capitol in Sacramento on Aug. 28. 

 Rahul Lal/CalMatters photos

California’s culture wars escalated Monday as the state sued a school district over its transgender student policy, and a parents’ group took the first step toward placing a trio of initiatives on next year’s ballot that would restrict protections for transgender youth.

The moves follow highly publicized incidents last month in which state leaders attempted to rein in school boards they said had run afoul of civil rights laws. Under California’s local control system, school boards have wide latitude to enact their own policies — a freedom that’s now being tested as a handful of districts move to expand parental rights by limiting the rights of LGBTQ students.

