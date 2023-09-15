Four Davis streets will have final surveys sent to residents and property owners for speed humps after being unanimously approved by the Bicycling, Transportation and Street Safety Commission on Thursday evening. 

Those streets include Wake Forest Drive, Arroyo Avenue, Cannery Loop and Temple Drive. 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.