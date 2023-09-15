Four Davis streets will have final surveys sent to residents and property owners for speed humps after being unanimously approved by the Bicycling, Transportation and Street Safety Commission on Thursday evening.
Those streets include Wake Forest Drive, Arroyo Avenue, Cannery Loop and Temple Drive.
The survey will arrive by mail and provide a plan with the final hump locations. At least 50% of the returned responses must be in support of the proposed project.
The process for installing speed humps begins when the city receives a traffic calming petition from a neighborhood. The petition has to show that at least 50% of the adjacent households would like a speed hump to be considered for the road.
Commissioners also reviewed the proposed development rubric tool as requested by the City Council subcommittee. After much discussion and review, the group decided that the rubric was not localized enough.
A motion was made to ask the council to instead focus on working on the updated General Plan as opposed to using the rubric. They agreed that this was not the right tool to use to rank projects, as it was not specific to Davis.
Also noted in the motion was that many of the points on the rubric would be good for developers to consider and that the commissioners would be open to additional input from the subcommittee on what exactly the tool would be used for if it was to be implemented.
In other news, Andy Furillo was named vice chair of the commission.
Subcommittee liaisons were also decided upon. Nick Bates volunteered to be a part of the Traffic Calming Subcommittee and joined the Unitrans Advisory Committee as an alternate for Furillo. Fei Ma joined the Transportation Innovation Subcommittee and Events Subcommittee.
