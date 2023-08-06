SHADY DEAL ... My head jerked sideways when I saw that recent front-page headline "Council OKs $409K in upgrades for Arroyo Park."
Turns out it takes that much cash to build a shade structure and a concrete pad, plus purchase six picnic tables and two barbecues. Have these people never been to Home Depot?
I knew inflation was bad, but this does seem slightly over the top.
As some folks have suggested to the council, why not instead plant a few trees to provide that much-needed shade?
At least none of that $409,000 pile of cash is going to install a new zipline.
HOLIDAY TIME ... The latest from Yolo County headquarters in Woodland comes with the headline "Yolo County Board of Supervisors Approves Designation of Both César Chávez Day and Juneteenth as County Holidays."
In my mind, César Chávez is an American hero, with much of his great work taking place right here in the Central Valley.
On the recognition of Juneteenth, the press release notes that "Yolo County leads the nationwide recognition of this celebration of freedom, symbolizing the liberation of enslaved African Americans and honoring their enduring struggle for equality and justice."
Great stuff, to be sure, but you'd better not let the Florida Board of Education know about our Juneteenth celebration, for they seem to think that the end of slavery robbed slaves of the chance to learn valuable skills.
Florida officials, including the woke-hating governor, are bending over backward trying to explain their new curriculum, but the bottom line about slaves learning valuable skills, if true, is that it simply made them more valuable as slaves.
After all, slavery started in the 1500s in Florida, so unless a slave learned those valuable skills in December of 1864, he or she could hardly take them into the market place and "benefit personally," as the state claims.
ECONOMIC QUESTIONS ... I did not take a single econ course during my many years at the University Farm, so it's easy for me to get confused when the experts in this field tell me inflation is "improving."
Last year, apparently, it was something like nine percent - defined as "intolerable" - but now it's "down" to around three percent, so happy days are here again.
But wait, at nine percent the stuff that used to cost a dollar is now $1.09. Terrible, intolerable and time for wailing and gnashing of teeth.
Then add this year's three percent on top of that and you come in at just a fraction over $1.12.
So, if $1.09 was intolerable, how can $1.12 possibly be an improvement?
WORMS AND STUFF ... Was happy to see those brilliant UC Davis scientists make a "groundbreaking" discovery about nematodes. I would assume just about anything a nematode does might be considered groundbreaking, but what would a political science major (see photo above) know about that?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.