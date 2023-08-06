BobDunningW
By Linda DuBois
SHADY DEAL ... My head jerked sideways when I saw that recent front-page headline "Council OKs $409K in upgrades for Arroyo Park."

Turns out it takes that much cash to build a shade structure and a concrete pad, plus purchase six picnic tables and two barbecues. Have these people never been to Home Depot?

