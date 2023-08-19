Bob Dunning

TACO TIME ... There are a number of ways to test if a person is truly a resident of Yolo County, such as the proper pronunciation of the creeks known as Putah and Cache, the slough with the name Chickahominy, the street named Chiles and the dam named Monticello. 

Another tried and true test is if the person has ever devoured a Holy Rosary taco at the Yolo County Fair. These tacos, whose sales for the five-day fair will some years approach 40,000, plus salsa, are world-famous. They are annually the sales leader at the fair, even surpassing corn dogs and cotton candy.  

