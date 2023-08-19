TACO TIME ... There are a number of ways to test if a person is truly a resident of Yolo County, such as the proper pronunciation of the creeks known as Putah and Cache, the slough with the name Chickahominy, the street named Chiles and the dam named Monticello.
Another tried and true test is if the person has ever devoured a Holy Rosary taco at the Yolo County Fair. These tacos, whose sales for the five-day fair will some years approach 40,000, plus salsa, are world-famous. They are annually the sales leader at the fair, even surpassing corn dogs and cotton candy.
You don't have to be Catholic or know how to pray the Rosary to enjoy these thoroughly interfaith delicacies that have pleased fairgoers for decades.
You still have Sunday to pass the taco test.
The tacos are cheap and you may want to order two or three or half a dozen. Don't be discouraged by the line — it moves quickly.
Admission to the fair, as always, is free. The best bargain to be had in these inflationary times.
PERSONALIZE THIS ... I received my annual solicitation from the State of California urging me to buy a personalized license plate. I can save the whales or Lake Tahoe or Yosemite. I can get a plate with Snoopy on it.
This arrived at the same time as I was reading a story about a license plate request that was rejected by the State of Nevada. It said "GOBK2CA." Someone said it was offensive. The people who figured out what it means just smiled. It did not prevent them from coming to Nevada.
According to the Associated Press, "A section of the Nevada Administrative Code applied to the recall prohibits defamatory references to a person or group."
Oh my goodness.
"In this case, the defamed group is Californians," DMV spokesperson Eli Rohl told the Las Vegas Review Journal."
I am so offended. That defamation cut right to my core.
"A special license committee meets every Monday to review reported license plates."
Every Monday? I am clearly in the wrong profession.
My goal now as I consider the State of California's offer is to have my request - GOBK2NV" - rejected. Then I can show up in court and claim my First Amendment rights are being violated. Should be worth millions, just like it is for Donald Trump every time he ends up in court.
MY FRIEND CHUCK ... I hate to name drop, but the other day I received a personal communication that began "It's Sen. Schumer," complete with his photo at the bottom of the page.
He's not my senator, but he does write every now and then just to see how I'm doing.
"I'm between meetings, so I'll make this quick," he begins.
Hey Chuck, I'm in between paragraphs, so this better be quick.
"Your name is on our list of inactive Democratic memberships and I need to make sure you activate your membership by Friday's end-of-quarter fundraising deadline."
Chuck, Chuck, Chuck. If I've told you once, I've told you a million times. I am not a member of the Democratic Party, active or inactive. Not that it's any of your business, but I'm not a member of the Republican Party, the Bull Moose Party or the Know-Nothing Party either. I'm free as a bird when it comes to political affiliation.
"If we want to save the Senate and stop Mitch McConnell again in 2024, we need to begin laying the groundwork immediately. Our ultra-slim Democratic majority is on the line."
Honestly Chuck, Mitch McConnell is the least of my worries. I'm much more concerned about that former president who wants to be back in the White House and I'm not convinced Democrats have the right candidate to stop him.
Still, it's great to hear from you. If you ever find yourself in East Davis, we're just down the street from the Dollar Tree, so stop in and say hello and we can talk shop.
And please say hi to Mitch for me. He's been sending messages my way, too.
