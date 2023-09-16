Given that I love to take road trips, I'll frequently get a call or an email that begins "We're going up to the Oregon Coast this week and figured you might know some great places to eat."
I do, I do. But can I come with you?
I'll admit a strong preference for road trips, where you get to see every square inch of the country and stop a million times along the way, proving the truth of the adage, "It's not the destination, but the journey."
Destinations are fine, but the journey frequently has 90 percent of the fun and intrigue and unexpected discoveries.
You can fly to Portland, sure, but you'll miss the guy selling jerky from a roadside stand near Crater Lake. And you'll miss Crater Lake, too.
I will admit a fondness for overnight train rides, but I wish they'd stop in every small town and let us off to walk down each one's main drag for an hour or two.
But back to food. Road trip food. Not necessarily gourmet, but loaded with interesting possibilities in every bite.
First let me say I'm talking about food from elsewhere when I say "best burger" or "best sandwich" or "best doughnut" or "best stop for ice cream."
I'm not including Davis or the rest of Yolo County. Or Sacramento or Tahoe or San Francisco.There's great food in all those places, but this is a road trip, not a dinner date.
I'm also leaving out chain establishments that nevertheless serve an important function on road trips when you arrive late at night and all the local establishments are closed, but the lights are still on at McDonalds, Burger King and Taco Bell and everyone in the car is hungry.
Heading north, as we frequently do, you won't find a better steak sandwich than the one served at Louis Cairo's in Williams, which is closer to Davis than San Francisco, and worth the ride on a warm summer night. Or a cold winter night.
Never eaten chicken fried steak, but always wondered if it's bird or beef? The Hi-Lo Cafe in Weed can answer that question with portions bigger than the plate they serve it on. It's a charming stop if for no other reason than just to hear someone call you "Honey."
A wedge salad, with just the right amount of bacon and blue cheese and tomatoes and balsamic drizzle is not something you're likely to eat while driving, but if you have time to stop, check out Louie's in Ashland. If you can get a seat.
If you need to grab and go so you can get on up the road, Big Al's in Ashland may just have the best fast-food burger in Oregon.
Best (and largest) cinnamon rolls anywhere? Try Heaven on Earth in the tiny, tiny town of Azalea, Oregon.
Craving for crawfish? Jake's in Portland is one of the few places on Earth — other than the entire state of Louisiana — that actually has crawfish on the menu.
Actually, the formal name for this landmark is Jake's Famous Crawfish, so they better have these creepy, crawly and oh-so-tasty creatures on the menu.
I was there with my family long ago and everyone wanted to at least try this unusual delicacy, some hesitatingly. But when we attempted to order, the waiter pointed across the way to a couple from Davis, California and said "They just got the last order."
Weeping and gnashing of napkins all around.
Another only-in-Oregon treat are fried razor clams, freshly harvested from the pounding surf and grilled to perfection at Dooger's in Seaside, a small town that features Oregon's much smaller version of the Santa Cruz Boardwalk.
I've actually thought of calling DoorDash in Davis and ordering razor clams from Dooger's just to see how fast they could get them here.
The best breakfast award from our travels is a dead heat between the New Morning Bakery in Corvallis, the Owl Cafe in Battle Mountain, Nevada and Hello Toast in Kamloops, British Columbia.
Nearly every small town in America has a great doughnut shop, but few provide as much fun as standing in a long line late at night at Portland's famous and infamous Voodoo Doughnut. Lifelong friendships have been forged just by striking up a conversation with the folks around you as you mull the dozens of choices that await you.
There's ice cream at Tillamook, pizza at Portland's Sizzle Pie and Dungeness crab fresh from the boat in Warrenton as the waist-altering attractions of the Beaver State never seem to wane.
Oh yes, I forgot about the glorified gas station mini-mart at 7-Feathers in Canyonville, Oregon, which has every food group known to man made fresh on the premises and is a godsend for large families who can't find an eatery to please every palate. In short, it's a phenomenon and definitely worth a stop just to look around.
There's more, much more. Let's talk again after dinner.
