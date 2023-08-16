I've been to the state of Kansas a couple of times, but I'm not sure I ever took the time to read a newspaper there. Maybe I should have.
You see, as a lifelong typist myself, I consider anyone who works for a newspaper in any capacity as a comrade in arms. Especially anyone who works for a paper in a small town. (See photo above.)
I bring this up today because a weekly newspaper in the Kansas town of Marion, population 2,000, had its offices raided for reasons that are suspect.
"Raid of Small Kansas Newspaper Raises Free Press Concerns," said the headline in the New York Times, which has never been a small newspaper in a small town.
"A small town in Kansas has become a battleground over the First Amendment, after the local police and county sheriff's deputies raided the office of The Marion County Record," begins The Times story under the bylines of Steven Lee Myers and Benjamin Mullin.
If Myers and Mullin had to travel to the Sunflower State, I certainly hope they took only spiral notebooks and freshly sharpened No. 2 pencils and nothing electronic that the cops can confiscate.
"Raids of news organizations are exceedingly rare in the United States, with its long history of legal protections for journalists. At The Record, a family-owned paper with a circulation of about 4,000, the police seized computers, servers and cellphones of reporters and editors.
They would have taken the kitchen sink, but the newsroom didn't have one.
"They also searched the home of the publication's owner and semiretired editor as well as the home of a city councilwoman."
You can bet Mark Twain would never have let that happen at the Territorial Enterprise.
"The searches appeared to be linked to an investigation into how a document containing information about a local restaurateur found its way to the local newspaper - and whether the restaurant owner's privacy was violated in the process."
Book 'em, Danno. And dump all their computers and servers and cellphones into the North Fork of the Cottonwood River.
Reminds me of the time several decades ago when an angry reader accused me of possessing a city of Davis document that I "could only have obtained illegally."
I don't remember the issue involved, but this disgruntled gentleman was clearly on the other side of it and was unhappy that the contents of this document were especially detrimental to his position.
His suggestion that I could only have obtained the document "illegally" was farcical on its face, given that I could instantly come up with at least 10 ways I could have obtained it legally.
So, how did I obtain it?
Well, since all parties involved are either dead or missing in action at this point, I'll just say I received an anonymous phone call at home around midnight, telling me there was a large manila envelope taped inside a dumpster in the downtown alley behind Jack in the Box and that I might be interested in what was inside.
Figuring it might be a Bonus Jack with fries, I threw on my best Halloween mask to avoid detection and raced downtown on my '56 Schwinn so no security camera could report my license plate number.
The only laws I broke in retrieving the document were that my bicycle did not have a light and I blew two stop signs in my late-night haste.
I don't know if the person who taped the envelope inside the dumpster broke any laws and I don't know if the person who obtained the document in the first place broke any laws.
To this day I also do not know who these people were and what their relationship to Jack in the Box was, if any.
But I broke no laws in obtaining the document or sharing its contents with readers of The Davis Enterprise.
Had the police raided my home, there would have been no laptop or cell phone to confiscate, just an old manual typewriter with a sticky letter "L" and my trusty abacus to help me keep score at football and basketball games.
The brute who brought the charges in the first place eventually moved to Winters and was never heard from again.
As I understand it, the police in Marion, Kansas, are not only poring over evidence against the Marion Record, but have now dispatched a team on horseback to resurrect my case as well. The connection to Kansas is unclear at this point.
At last report, the posse had reached Winnemucca, but expects to be here early next week.
My First Amendment attorney, Bea Free, has suggested I surrender outside the dumpster behind Jack in the Box.
Understanding that Kansas is beautiful at this time of year, I plan to waive extradition and wave goodbye to the town that I love.
I have started a GoFundMe page to pay for my defense. And lunch.
