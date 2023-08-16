Bob Dunning

I've been to the state of Kansas a couple of times, but I'm not sure I ever took the time to read a newspaper there. Maybe I should have.

You see, as a lifelong typist myself, I consider anyone who works for a newspaper in any capacity as a comrade in arms. Especially anyone who works for a paper in a small town. (See photo above.)

