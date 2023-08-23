Is it OK to yell "fire" in a crowded library?
Yes, of course. But only if there's a real fire in the library.
Last Sunday, the political group Moms for Liberty hosted a gathering titled "Forum on Fair and Safe Sports for Girls," an event designed to focus on transgender participation in women's sports.
The forum was held at the Stephens Davis Branch Library on 14th Street, a building wedged between the Veterans Memorial Building on the west and North Davis Elementary School on the east.
According to Lauren Keene's report in The Enterprise, "Video from the event posted on social media shows former Vanguard University soccer player Sophia Lorey introducing the forum by saying attendees would hear about 'the physiological advantage of male athletes and the emotional impact on girls when men play on their sports teams.' "
This led to an audience member shouting out, "Are you going to misgender people throughout this entire thing?"
Added Keene's story, "As Lorey asked the audience to save questions for the end of the presentation, the library's regional manager, Scott Love, noted that California state law 'recognizes transgender women as women.' "
Love is then quoted as saying, "This is a library. I don't want any transgender females being called males in sporting events with females. If this happens, it's not following our code of conduct and we will ask the person to leave immediately."
With all due respect to what Love "wants," not to mention California state law and the library's code of conduct, nothing trumps Sophia Lorey's First Amendment right to speak her piece at a public forum on public ground.
After Lorey changed her terminology to "biological men," Love issued another warning about the library's code of conduct and finally asked Lorey to leave or, in Love's words, "we'll shut the entire program down. You were misgendering."
Misgendering or not, Lorey had a right to continue.
Noted Keene, "After several more minutes of back-and-forth between protesters and the meeting's organizers, Love shut down the meeting."
I'll say this as kindly as I can. Love made a mistake in his comments to Lorey. I'm sure he knows that by now.
In our country, we have always been free to challenge existing laws. Otherwise, we'd still have slavery and segregation and women wouldn't be allowed to vote.
There was a time in the state of California not so long ago when the law allowed you to refuse to sell your home to people of a certain race. That law was changed because good people spoke up.
On Monday, the day after the contentious forum, Sacramento television station Fox 40 received an anonymous email threatening to blow up the library and, according to a Yolo County Sheriff's spokesman, "used derogatory terms toward gender preference" that the spokesman characterized as "hate speech." (No bomb was found.)
It's easy to draw a connection between Sunday's event and Monday's bomb threat. And they may very well be connected.
But, the bomb threat might also be the work of some unhinged individual simply trying to stir the pot.
One thing is for sure, though.
