So there I was, stuck in rush hour traffic, alone, trying to exit the city of Sacramento via an uphill freeway onramp onto Interstate 80 Westbound just a block north of Broadway.
The top of the ramp would merge me onto the Pioneer Bridge over the Sacramento River and into Yolo County.
The elevated ramp is two lanes wide, but those lanes merge quickly into one before it joins I-80. Because the ramp is elevated, there is no shoulder, just a metal guard rail to keep you from plunging 30 or 40 feet to the ground below.
Unfortunately, I never made it to the top of the ramp.
As cars in both lanes crawled up the ramp, I waited until I was a few feet behind the car moving slowly ahead of me, then pressed the gas every so slightly to close the gap. Bumper-to-bumper traffic doesn't allow much room for error.
At one point, however, as I tapped the gas, I started moving backward. Sometimes you may think you're imagining this as the car in the lane next to you moves forward, but this was unmistakably backward motion, mostly because the guy behind me started honking wildly.
I slammed on the brakes, wondering how on earth my trusty Honda Accord had somehow slipped into reverse. A quick check told me I was not in reverse. I also had a full tank of gas, so I knew I hadn't run out of fuel.
I motioned to the driver behind to try to go around me, which he eventually was able to do. I took my foot off the brake and tried the gas again, but again I moved only backward. A third try netted the same result.
My heart rate involuntarily doubled in a matter of seconds. My unmechanical mind tried desperately to understand what could possibly have gone wrong.
I stretched my right arm over to the glovebox while keeping my foot strongly on the brake and pulled out the car manual. There was no section explaining what to do if your car starts rolling backward on a freeway onramp.
Triple A. I should call Triple A. I didn't know how they could possibly get a tow truck to my location with traffic backed up behind me and no shoulder to drive on, but maybe they have a helicopter that could hoist me off the freeway to safety.
As cars sped around me on the only available lane up the ramp to freedom, I searched in vain for my AAA card. It was not in the glovebox. The ashtray was full of coins and a couple of paper clips, but no card.
It was then I did what I should have done first. I called the love of my life, the Red-Headed Girl of My Dreams. As quickly as I could get the words out, I explained my situation, my location and my heart rate. She could hear the panic in my voice. She could also hear the symphony of dozens of cars honking simultaneously.
"Turn on your hazards," she said calmly.
"Where are my hazards?" I asked, knowing that in the many years I've had this car, only once had the hazards been on and that was when I accidentally bumped them and didn't know how to turn them off.
I found the hazards and turned them on, set the emergency brake and turned my tires so if I rolled backward anymore I'd be bumping into the guardrail instead of the guy behind me. He was an angry fellow, by the way, who continued to think if he kept honking it would magically fix my car and I'd be good to go.
"I'll come and get you," my Sweetheart said with a mixture of kindness and confidence. "I called Triple A. They know where you are."
I rolled down my window to feel the slight delta breeze kicking up off the river and in less than a minute a young man approached and asked "What happened?"
I looked in the rearview mirror and saw his tow truck behind me.
"Wow," I said. "You sure got here quickly. My wife just called Triple A."
"Oh, I'm not Triple A," he said with a smile. "I'm with FSP. We're here to get you to safety. There's absolutely no charge to you."
I now thoroughly believed in guardian angels. In this case, the angel's name was Francisco Martinez.
In a matter of minutes, my humble Honda was sitting on the back of Francisco's truck and I was sitting next to him in the cab.
When I wondered if someone had called him on my behalf — "There's an idiot stalled on the onramp to I-80" — he explained that FSP drivers cruise the busiest freeways in the area at rush hour, specifically looking for stranded drivers.
In my case, they found their victim in record time.
He towed me across the river and onto a secluded side street in West Sacramento, just off Jefferson Boulevard.
My Sweetheart, with several of our offspring in tow, was already there waiting. I've never seen such a beautiful sight.
The Triple A tow truck was not far behind and hauled the car the rest of the way to Davis.
I tried to tip Francisco, but was declined. That's not part of the deal, he explained. It's truly a free service.
He handed me a piece of literature that noted, "The Freeway Service Patrol program works to reduce rush-hour congestion on Sacramento area freeways. Contracted tow truck operators continuously rove the busiest local freeways during peak commute hours on the lookout for disabled vehicles and accidents. FSP will make minor repairs necessary to quickly get motorists on their way again or, if unable to do so, will tow inoperative vehicles to nearby CHP-designated locations off the busy freeway."
FSP can provide a free gallon of gas, change a flat tire, jump start the car or make temporary repairs.
Turns out FSP is sponsored by the Sacramento Transportation Authority, Caltrans and the California Highway Patrol, with major funding assistance provided by the Sacramento Area Council of Governments.
Who knew?
I certainly didn't.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.