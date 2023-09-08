It's early. I haven't had my coffee. So I may need a minute or two to gather my thoughts about something I just read.
"Coffee drinkers get more steps but also less sleep," said the headline over a story by Kristen Rogers at CNN Health.
Before you say "so what?" there was much more to this story than the headline might suggest.
Stuff about genetic variants, enhanced performance, sympathetic nervous systems, cognitive enhancement and — are you sitting down? — premature ventricular contractions.
I drink just one cup of coffee a day, first thing in the morning. The kids know not to talk to Dad until he's at least halfway through that cup, even if they're going to be late for school or the house is on fire.
Although it has not been officially recognized by Guinness, I'm confident that my one cup of coffee is easily the strongest cup of coffee in the world.
When I'm finished, my heart rate has tripled and I can do a backflip and touch the living room ceiling with the bottoms of my feet while performing four-digit multiplication in my head.
Most doctors will tell you that the caffeine in just one cup of coffee is negligible, that it's multiple cups a day that might be worrisome.
They, however, have never seen my one cup of coffee.
I do not frequent Starbucks or Philz or Peet's or Temple or the increasingly popular Pachamama, where a couple of our kids work.
I do brew my own, with Taster's Choice, in the microwave, bringing the ugly mixture to a boil before dropping in a couple of Equal tablets and giving it all a good stir.
I realize I will not make the cover of Sunset Magazine or The New York Times food section.
The extra large jar of Taster's Choice claims it "Makes up to 210 cups." I'm lucky if I get 40.
I don't use a teaspoon or a tablespoon or any sort of measuring device to portion it out. I just grab the whole jar and shake it into the bottom of the cup before adding tap water.
Taster's Choice does not come with a warning label. It does, however, say it is "Grown Respectfully," which makes me feel incredibly righteous as I sip it slowly every morning in the big yellow chair that looks out on our East Davis neighborhood.
But back to the story that has to do with coffee's effect on the human body, not to mention human behavior.
But let me say first that no matter what the story may say about coffee, good or bad, I will not give it up. I tried that once and had a migraine for a month.
According to Rogers' reporting, "To get a better idea of coffee's immediate health effects, the authors of the study recruited 100 healthy adults who were age 39 on average and from the San Francisco area."
That study is suspect already because people drink more coffee in places where it's foggy all day and the temperature never gets above 50 degrees.
"They equipped the participants with Fitbits to track their steps and sleep, continuous blood glucose monitors and electrocardiogram devices that tracked their heart rhythms. Each participant was randomly assigned to drink as much coffee as they wanted for two days, then abstain for two days."
I would have dropped out of this study after the first two days.
"Drinking more than one cup per day resulted in a 50 percent higher incidence of premature ventricular contractions (PVCs) compared with days of no coffee intake."
Fair enough, but on the days of coffee intake, participants got in 1,058 more steps and spent 36 fewer minutes a day in the sack, both of which are good things. And I'll guarantee they were 500 percent less grumpy on the days of coffee consumption, no matter how many PVCs they were tossing around the living room.
The bottom line here is we need more coffee and fewer studies.
But no more than one cup a day.
— Reach Bob Dunning at bdunning@davisenterprise.net
