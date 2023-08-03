Bob Dunning

Our town lost a dear friend, a valued mentor and a consistently compassionate presence when Captane "Cap" Thomson passed away on Sunday, July 30, less than four weeks after celebrating his 93rd birthday on the Fourth of July.

Thomsons

Cap and Helen Thomson.

He earned his M.D. degree from the UC San Francisco School of Medicine and did his psychiatry residency at Harvard before coming to Davis with his wife, Helen, in 1965 as the Director and Program Chief of Yolo County Mental Health Services, a position he held until 1992.

