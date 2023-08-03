Our town lost a dear friend, a valued mentor and a consistently compassionate presence when Captane "Cap" Thomson passed away on Sunday, July 30, less than four weeks after celebrating his 93rd birthday on the Fourth of July.
He earned his M.D. degree from the UC San Francisco School of Medicine and did his psychiatry residency at Harvard before coming to Davis with his wife, Helen, in 1965 as the Director and Program Chief of Yolo County Mental Health Services, a position he held until 1992.
Helen, a former member of the California State Assembly who also served as a Yolo County Supervisor and Davis School Board member, said her husband's life work was all about helping others.
"Cap's passion was to give the people who were seriously mentally ill the help they needed, to work cooperatively with the physicians in town, caring for their patients and showing them what to do next. Also, to build the community resources needed to assist those who needed help, to reduce the number of people going to state hospitals and to get the mentally ill off the streets, out of jail and into treatment. He also felt it was important to include families in the planning and treatment."
Added Helen, "He was an early biopsychosocial psychiatrist. He was very busy. He recruited good, well-trained people to join him in this effort and built a program and staff that was widely recognized. He loved his work and he loved advocating for it, his patients and their families."
Noted longtime Davisite Craig Reynolds, "Cap was a legend in mental health, not only in Yolo County, but throughout California and nationally. He always brought his calm kindness to dealing with patients in extreme, sometimes violent episodes. There are hundreds of families in Davis and Yolo County who are forever grateful for Cap being there for them."
Although his professional work was well known and highly respected, Cap was remembered and loved by many others as a friend, neighbor, volunteer and, of course, as a performing artist with the famed Putah Creek Crawdads, where he sang and played his banjo.
Despite the demands of his sometimes 24/7 workload, Helen remembers that Cap made most every T-ball game, Madrigal concert, Little League game, varsity soccer game and regularly drew cartoons and read bedtime stories with their three children.
"He taught them a love of animals and nature, camping, hiking in the Sierra and skiing. Later he stood in line at the Avid Reader for the newest edition of Harry Potter so he could read it himself and then mailed them to the four grandkids, who, when they visited, he read to them as well. He was so proud of our kids as they went on with their lives."
Cap Thomson's life was honored by California Governor Gavin Newsom in a personal letter to Helen, his wife of 61 years.
"The people of the state of California owe Dr. Thomson a special debt of gratitude for his groundbreaking, tireless work to understand and improve the lives of those struggling with mental health care," the governor wrote.
"He was honored with countless awards for his decades of public service as a mental health administrator, professor and scholar. As a practicing psychiatrist, he continued to care for patients well into his 90s."
Noted Newsom, "Dr. Thomson was what the Scots call 'a man of parts.' He served on the ski patrol at Sugar Bowl, played the banjo with the Putah Creek Crawdads, ran the Boston Marathon and patrolled the Bering Sea. He was a devoted husband, beloved father, adoring grandfather and a wise mentor and role model to generations of young people who followed him into public service. Dr. Thomson represented the very best of California's values."
Cap Thomson was deeply loved by many and fondly remembered by all he came in contact with.
But, most importantly, he made this world a better place, even for those who never knew him.
He cannot be replaced.
Noting that Cap was born in Berkeley on the Fourth of July, Helen said when he was growing up "He always thought the fireworks were for him."
