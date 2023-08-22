Bob Dunning

TAILGATE FOR A CAUSE ... If you love Aggie football and you love tailgating, why not combine those two activities and help a worthy cause in the process?

When UC Davis opens its five-game home schedule Sep. 16 against the Southern Utah Thunderbirds, the good folks at Progress Ranch will be sponsoring a tailgate party near the stadium, with 100 percent of the net proceeds going to this great organization that has helped so many kids along life's sometimes difficult path over the years.

