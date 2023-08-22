TAILGATE FOR A CAUSE ... If you love Aggie football and you love tailgating, why not combine those two activities and help a worthy cause in the process?
When UC Davis opens its five-game home schedule Sep. 16 against the Southern Utah Thunderbirds, the good folks at Progress Ranch will be sponsoring a tailgate party near the stadium, with 100 percent of the net proceeds going to this great organization that has helped so many kids along life's sometimes difficult path over the years.
Progress Ranch was founded in Davis 47 years ago. It's a nonprofit that specializes in helping children and families who have experienced trauma and have serious mental-health needs. Progress Ranch provides support within home-like settings that give children the space, structure and professional support they need to heal and grow.
Most of the children are in foster care and move into foster or adoptive families when they graduate from Progress Ranch.
Progress Ranch operates two congregate care residential foster homes in Davis and was honored by California state Sen. Bill Dodd as Yolo County's Nonprofit of the Year for 2023.
In conjunction with UC Davis Athletics and Aggie football, Progress Ranch is sponsoring a tailgate party that includes tickets to the Southern Utah game along with plenty of grilled food, games, swag, prizes and music.
A good time will be had by all. Except maybe Southern Utah, which will face an Aggie team loaded for bear (and Thunderbirds) this fall.
The tailgate begins at 3 p.m. in Lot 50, with UC Davis Health Stadium just a short stroll away. Game time is 7 p.m.
Early-bird ticket prices are available until Sept. 1. All ticket sales for this fundraiser end Sept. 10.
TO BOLDLY GO ... Responding to UC Davis' release of a comprehensive strategic plan for Aggie Athletics, my friend George, a youngster from the Class of '71, says it's about time for the Ags to be "movin' on up."
"Let's expand the football stadium from its current capacity to something more suitable for a campus of UCD's size and the nearby population," George writes.
"Then let's invite the big fellas to come play on OUR front porch."
George was echoing the words of Chancellor Gary May, who frequently refers to athletics as the "front porch of our university."
It could happen, but with the dramatic changes in the collegiate sports landscape, I wouldn't be surprised to see UC Davis end up in the NFL and Cal and Stanford joining the Delta League.
THE READERS ALWAYS WRITE ... A.B. on the Alphabet Streets writes to say "I have great sympathy for the athletes and coaches who are struggling now. It's all a mess. NIL (name, image and likeness) and gambling are a terrible mix just waiting for an expose' to rip things apart."
Amen to that.
In case you didn't know, alleged institutions of higher learning have actually partnered with sports gambling outfits and are openly encouraging members of the student body to dip their toes into the sports gambling waters. I certainly expect these students will learn some life lessons from the gambling world, but most of them will not be pleasant.
Ironically, those same schools encouraging student gambling become righteously indignant when student-athletes end up placing bets on the home team. What, you want them to bet on the other guys?
I expect these same schools will soon offer academic credit for classes on point spreads, over/unders, proposition bets and the mathematically challenging "moneyline." It won't be long before college football fans start booing their own team for not covering the spread.
And one more thing. With colleges and universities now willing to fly their sporting teams all over the country in search of television dollars, isn't it about time we drop the word "student" from that overworked and completely laughable phrase "student-athlete"?
