A long time ago I had a good friend who was called Easy Money by just about everyone. But when people called him that, he'd always say there was no such thing as easy money. He may have been wrong. Please read on.
Always trying to help people in need, the kind folks at Citi tossed a lifeline my way the other day with an incredible and attention-grabbing offer on the outside of a thick blue-and-white envelope.
"Open a Citi checking account and earn a cash bonus up to $2,000," it said, with the $2,000 in very large numbers and the "up to" in very small letters.
And then, in very faint type were the words "See inside for required activities."
Required activities? Am I going to have to play the Pennsylvania Polka on my accordion while dancing around the living room in my underwear?
No matter, whatever is required, I'm game. You see, my Sweetheart and I have four kids in college this fall and we could use some extra cash to provide each of them with the essential "Three T's" of college life - Tuition, Textbooks and Top Ramen.
I hurriedly ripped apart the envelope to learn the exact nature of the required activities.
At the very top of the page, under the words "Add a checking account that benefits you" was a striking photo of an attractive bathrobe-bedecked young couple who appeared to be sitting in the back of a very large open-air speedboat.
Neither one seemed to be piloting the boat, so apparently this benefit comes with a driver. At that point, however, it was unclear if the benefit of opening a Citi checking account was ownership of a new speedboat or simply a ride in a speedboat, bathrobes included. Or maybe you just get the bathrobes, but no boat. The fate of the driver in all this remains unknown.
"Robert," begins the copy under the speedboat, referring to me by a name only my mother would use, and then, only when I was in trouble.
"Experience a new level of convenience when you open a new Citi checking account."
Yes, it would be incredibly convenient to take a speedboat to work, but unfortunately the Mighty Putah does not flow between our humble home and the newspaper office downtown.
"Access cash at over 65,000 fee-free ATMs nationwide."
Imagine, some poor ATM installation technician had to say "fee-free" 65,000 times to make this offer happen. I can't even say it 10 times without fumbling the words.
"The cash bonus will be deposited to your open, eligible account within 30 calendar days after you complete all required activities."
Fair enough. I'd prefer my $2,000 in silver dollars from the Carson City mint.
Well, my dad taught me two things when I was growing up that I'm sure have been repeated many times from parents to their children. First, the devil is in the details, and second, if it sounds too good to be true, it probably is too good to be true.
Turns out the "required activities" to get the $2,000 have nothing to do with playing the accordion in my underwear. Rather, they have to do with the balance you must maintain for 60 days to earn the bonus.
Like so many things in life, there are "tiers" to this offer, one so strict it brought tears to my eyes.
If I maintain a balance of $10,000 to $29,999, my bonus would be only $200, which, split between the four kids, wouldn't be worth much more than a couple of burgers and a frozen yogurt downtown.
For a balance of $30,000 to $74,999, the bonus shoots up to $500. So, you'd have to be a complete idiot to deposit $29,999 to claim $200 when a single dollar more would net you $500. The difference is certainly worth cracking open the old pink piggy bank.
To reach a bonus of $2,000, I'd need to deposit $300,000 or more. And keep it there for 60 days.
I'm not sure if you rob a bank of $300,000 and then turn around and give it right back to the bank in the form of a deposit, if you've committed a crime, but I probably should consult an attorney first.
Maybe I could find a sugar daddy who would lend me $300,000 at 10 percent interest for 60 days, then pay it all back when the bonus arrives in my checking account. But wait, the interest on that loan would be $30,000 a year, which means two-months interest would be $5,000, which is way more than my bonus.
I think a lemonade stand in the front yard might be a better idea.
