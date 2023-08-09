Having grown up in the special part of Yolo County known as Davis and watching my hometown grow to 25 times the size of the 3,000-person burg I remember as a kindergartener, I'm always on board when officialdom asks for my help in making our area even better than it already is.
Just the other day I received a communique from county headquarters in Woodland, asking me personally to recommend how we can "lower emissions, protect our natural resources and make sure that Yolo County is a thriving, sustainable community for generations to come."
It's a tall order, and we have yet to discuss my salary, but I'm up to the challenge.
What the county wants is for me to fill out its Climate and Adaptation Plan (CAAP) Survey, promising me "the CAAP will be driven by YOUR input!"
Mine and mine alone, apparently, or they wouldn't have used capital letters and an exclamation point.
Item No. 1 states "My family or I have experienced the following impacts due to extreme weather events."
What follows were 12 suggestions, including "None of the Above," including everything from flood damage to mandatory evacuation.
Fortunately, the Mighty Putah, which used to flow directly past the drive-thru window at Jack in the Box, has been ably restrained for decades by the massive Monticello Dam. My answer, therefore, was an undramatic "None of the Above."
Item No. 2 asks "Which of the following prevents you and your family from preparing for/handling extreme weather events?"
Mostly by not living in an area that has extreme weather events. A 30 mph north wind is not a tornado.
Item No. 3 wants to know "Which of the following transportation strategies do you support implementing to reduce greenhouse gas emissions?"
You can start by moving Costco closer to Davis. And I dearly love the suggestion about "establishing vehicle-free streets. We should have far more of those, especially downtown."
Item No. 4 asks "Which of the following energy strategies do you support Yolo County implementing to reduce greenhouse gas emissions?"
Let's see, how about to increase "accessibility of rooftop solar opportunities." (By turning our massive front yard hackberry tree into a pile of wood chips so it will longer longer block the sun in the daytime and the moon at night.)
Item No. 5 asks "Which of the following adaptation strategies do you support Yolo County implementing to help your community adapt to the impacts of climate change."
Among the choices is "Improve the local food system," which I presume means opening a Cane's in East Davis.
Item No. 6 asks "Which of the following strategies do you support Yolo County implementing to ensure that the Climate Action and Adaptation Plan is advancing equity and/or supporting a Just Transition?"
One suggested answer is to give low-income folks access to harvesting rainwater.
How about just giving low-income folks free water and telling the City of Davis to stop charging people a 10 percent monthly penalty (120 percent annual interest) if they can't pay their water bill on time. For shame. If someone can't pay their water bill, you should help them, not punish them.
Item No. 7 wants to know if I'd be willing to install wind turbines on our property, which is something I'd consider if it doesn't scare away Jay, our favorite backyard bird with the blue feathers.
Item No. 8 asks if I'd be willing to drive an electric vehicle, to which the answer is "yes," if someone is willing to buy me one.
I heartily agree with Item No. 9's offer to expand protected bike lanes, but only if they are truly "protected," not just separated from cars by a thick line on the pavement.
The survey then turns personal, demanding "Please answer this question to confirm you are human! 2+3=?"
I can tell you right now that 2+3 does not equal "?". And "human" does not deserve an exclamation point.
Still, I must ask, why do they want to limit the responses to just humans? Our cat, Darby, and our golden non-retriever, Lucy, have a stake in this, too.
Shouldn't the flora and fauna of Yolo County have a say in how we go about protecting our environment?
