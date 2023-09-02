Some days are just full of bad news on all fronts.
For unknown reasons, I am now receiving a "Weekly Electricity Update" from my good friends at Pacific Gouge and Electric.
Now I'll be getting bad news once a week instead of once a month.
"Your weekly Home Energy Report," said the headline over the main body of the email, without explaining why "weekly" is the only one of the five words not capitalized.
Then again, if PG&E had to employ a proofreader as well as all those kind and talented Wichita Linemen, my bill would probably be even higher.
"!," it begins.
I am not making this up. The entire first sentence was an exclamation point.
Not sure if that was an exciting exclamation point or a depressing one, I scrambled to retrieve our sphygmomanometer from under the bed to see if I still had a pulse.
"You used 1 percent more electricity this week," said the second sentence.
And you just wasted 1 percent of my peace of mind by sending me this notice that probably cost you 1 percent of my total monthly PG&E bill. How about next week you just send me a smiley face or a frowny face and leave out the exclamation point?
My cardiologist, Dr. Murmur, will thank you.
"Days until your next bill: 7."
Was that really necessary? What do you want me to do with that information, call Nugget and see if they have a sale on canned beans?
"Your electricity use this week: You used the most on Wednesday."
That's because Wednesday is when Stan the Music Man comes over to give me my electric guitar lesson.
"Reduce your use with these tips.'
As long as they don't come with exclamation points, I'm all ears.
"Turn off the lights when you leave the room."
Now why didn't I think of that?
"To help you remember, try leaving eye-catching reminders next to light switches and doorways."
That might work, but in order to see the eye-catching reminders, I'll need to leave a light on.
"Many electronic devices and kitchen appliances use power even when they're turned off. Save energy by unplugging them when not in use. Save up to $15 a year."
Wow, that's a buck-and-a-quarter a month. Certainly worth an exclamation point or two.
"Showering accounts for up to 40 percent of your home's hot water use."
I only shower on Wednesday, which probably explains PG&E's concern about our Wednesday power usage.
"Installing an energy-efficient showerhead can help reduce hot water use without compromising water pressure. Save up to $65 a year."
Now you're cooking.
But what if you just sneak into the locker room at the local fitness club and shower for free? Especially on Wednesdays.
Or unplug everything in the house, turn out the lights and rent a room at Motel 6 every Wednesday. Their rooms are still six dollars a night, right? And Tom Bodet still promises to leave the light on for you, which means you might get to meet him in person. (Deserving of another exclamation point, for sure.)
There's more, much much more, but it's time to shut down the old laptop and save a nickel or two.
— Reach Bob Dunning@davisenterprise.net
