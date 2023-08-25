Our town lost a born leader, a savvy politician, a concerned citizen, an engaging personality and, most importantly, a kind friend to all he met, when former mayor Maynard Skinner died peacefully in his sleep early Wednesday morning.
He was 95.
I don’t know if he was a man for all seasons, but he was most certainly a man for all decades, having served terms on the Davis City Council in the 1960s, 70s, 80s and 90s, including two stints as mayor.
His council service stretched from 1966 through 1996, but he remained active in a variety of issues and causes nearly until the day he died.
He used to joke that he wanted to break the Guinness World Record for number of decades in elected office, but he got so involved in other projects after his final term that he felt he could accomplish more on the outside looking in.
Most rookie politicians considering a run for office in Davis knew the first stop they should make was Skinner’s home on University Avenue, where sage advice was available free of charge.
Former Davis mayor and current Yolo Superior Court Judge Dave Rosenberg served with Skinner on the City Council and remembers his colleague’s humor as well as his competitiveness.
“We were always trying to one-up each other,” Rosenberg noted.
“Once I rode a horse into Central Park to celebrate a major event in Davis. So Maynard, in full 1920s gear, probably from his closet, rode a high wheeler.”
Added Rosenberg, “Folks in Davis love to categorize members of the City Council as conservative, moderate, liberal or ultra liberal. Maynard defied categorization. He was pan-political.”
Maynard would occasionally, and always unexpectedly, drop by our home and knock on the door with some treat to eat or the latest Davis intrigue making the rounds.
One afternoon I answered the door and Maynard was standing there with a beautiful Rosary in his hands.
“This is for you,” he said with a smile as he handed me the sacred beads.
“I just got back from the Vatican and I had the Pope bless it. I think the current City Council is going to need your prayers.”
The Rosary itself wasn’t important to Maynard, but he knew it was important to me. His gift left him laughing and me crying.
He knew how to touch a person’s heart with a small gesture, a reassuring smile or a twinkle in his eye.
Early in his council career he was instrumental in establishing bicycle paths for our already cycling-crazed city and later fought putting retail on a vacant lot next to Central Park that used to house Central Davis Elementary School.
The site instead was added to Central Park and now hosts our world-famous Farmers Market, plus an expansive lawn where families picnic and children dance.
He was clearly right while others were wrong. His vision for the future was always 20-20.
Former Davis mayor Lois Wolk remembers the issue well.
“I first met Maynard when he promised to cut the grass himself if the voters saved Central Park. He brought his old lawnmower and did exactly that - once.”
Added Wolk, “We served together and sat next to each other during some heated debates on growth. He would lean over and whisper, ‘Lois, the fat’s in the fire,’ and I knew the mischief was about to begin.”
Yet another former Davis mayor, Ann Evans, said “Maynard was indefatigable in his love for Davis. He knew how to have fun with politics, but more than that, he seemed to know everyone in town, care about everyone and make sure they got what they wanted. I think of him as one of our most storied, visionary and revered town fathers. Maynard always seemed to know what mattered most.”
Beautiful words about a beautiful man.
Maynard Skinner truly left our town so much better than when he arrived here over 60 years ago.
We were blessed to have him in Davis for so long, and we will continue to benefit in the years ahead from all he accomplished with his tireless efforts on our behalf.
He cannot be replaced.
