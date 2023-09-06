BobDunningPicksW

Newcomers to town (anyone who moved here after 1951) sometimes assume that our blistering summer heat will quickly disappear once we get through July and August and turn the calendar to September.

September is fall, after all. Right?

Tags

(1) comment

Jlohmart
Jlohmart

I refuse to pour my coffee down the toilet! :):)

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.