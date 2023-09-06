Newcomers to town (anyone who moved here after 1951) sometimes assume that our blistering summer heat will quickly disappear once we get through July and August and turn the calendar to September.
September is fall, after all. Right?
Yes, September is indeed fall. Except for the first three weeks.
And, I should point out, our all-time hottest day since the Big Bang — 117 degrees in the shade of a Valley Oak — occurred in September of 2022.
Truth be told, we can actually have 100-degree days well into October. (Oct. 10 is the latest. So far.)
I remember during the unbelievable heat wave last September, one newspaper advised that the best way to avoid heat stroke was to "stay hydrated and frequently check on the elderly."
While checking on the elderly is certainly a good thing to do, I don't know how that can prevent heat stroke unless the person you're checking on has great air conditioning and is serving ice cold lemonade.
I don't know exactly when this happened, but it seems that in the last few years people have become obsessed with hydration. Bottled-water sales have soared and everyone is carrying a thermos of some sort.
Football coaches and politicians can't get through three seconds of a press conference without taking a swig of water out of a plastic bottle between sentences, then methodically screwing the cap back on the bottle so it doesn't spill all over their lap.
As for me, I've canceled our family's health insurance plan and we now get all our medical advice from familydoctor.org, where we receive "Trusted medical advice from the American Academy of Family Physicians."
Today I learned from familydoctor.org that "Your body depends on water to survive."
Who knew?
"Every cell, tissue and organ in your body needs water to work properly. Making sure you get enough water every day is an important step in maintaining your health."
Understood. That's why when I get thirsty, I get a drink of water. Or at least a beverage that is full of water, which is just about every drink known to man.
"Most people have been told they should drink six to eight 8-ounce glasses of water each day. That's a reasonable goal."
Sadly, I do not have any daily goals when it comes to how much water I drink. No charts, no graphs, no alarms reminding me it's time to force down a few more ounces.
Like I said, I drink when I'm thirsty. If I'm not thirsty, I don't drink. Just like when I'm not hungry, I don't eat. I refuse to sit around with a bottle of water in my hands trying to convince myself I'm thirsty. You drink too much water, it creates wear and tear on your body's plumbing. It's also hard on your home's plumbing.
Coffee is mostly water, but it's been my experience that when it exits your body it takes more water with it than you put in. Probably best to just pour the coffee straight into the toilet without drinking it.
Now, if you're truly having trouble staying hydrated, the good doctor has some tips for you.
"When you're feeling hungry, drink water. Thirst is often confused with hunger."
So, if I'm supposed to drink water when I feel hungry, I presume I'm supposed to eat food when I feel thirsty. Otherwise I might fade away to a mere shadow of my former self and my Olympic dreams will be shattered.
"If you have trouble remembering to drink water, drink on a schedule," such as drinking a small glass of water at the beginning of each hour."
But then I'll have to carry a small glass around in the pouch of my hoodie.
"Drink water when you go to a restaurant. It will help you stay hydrated, and it's free."
"Free," of course, depends on whether you're drinking that fancy bottled water from France with your escargot.
Best advice: drink when you're thirsty. Don't drink when you're not thirsty. Works every time.
Trust me on this.
I refuse to pour my coffee down the toilet! :):)
