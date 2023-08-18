My friend Scott Marsh, the radio and TV voice of UC Davis football and men's basketball, frequently ends a game broadcast with the words "It's a great day to be an Aggie."
Marsh's words ring true for me today as I look through "IGNITE, The Pursuit of Excellence," a comprehensive and moving strategic plan for UC Davis athletics that was released this week.
The plan is the result of six months of exhaustive work by the heavy hitters of UC Davis athletics, including student-athletes, coaches, faculty, administrators, community members, donors, fans, alumni and others who love what that iconic CA logo has represented throughout the many years of Aggie sports.
It's a forward-looking plan that builds on the accomplishments of UC Davis' past but recognizes that the landscape of intercollegiate athletics is rapidly changing and a solid plan must be in place to embrace whatever challenges and opportunities may come UC Davis' way in the years ahead.
Note, the plan was being put together long before the recent earth-shattering and wholly unexpected breakup of the 108-year-old Pac-12 conference, whose remaining four members may yet be looking toward UC Davis one day in the not-too-distant future.
Put simply, our cherished University Farm has come a long way with its athletic program since the days of the old Far Western Conference — its first football game was played in 1915 — and this strategic plan is designed to allow UC Davis to continue to emphasize its core values no matter what the future might bring.
Said UC Davis Chancellor Gary May, "Athletics are the front porch of our university. Athletic events provide a deep sense of community and energize the campus. They are also one of the primary ways people are introduced to a school."
Added Aggie Director of Athletics Rocko DeLuca, "This strategic plan is a road map for the UC Davis Athletics Department for the years ahead. It is my hope that IGNITE will be a daily guide for our department, a 'North Star,' as we make decisions both big and small in pursuit of excellence and in supporting our incredible student-athletes."
DeLuca noted that the plan outlines the athletic department's defined values, vision and mission, plus the five key areas that will be a point of focus "as we work to support our student-athletes, coaches and staff in their collective pursuits of success."
One of those five key areas, I'm happy to report, encompasses three of the most beautiful and powerful words in the English language: diversity, equity and inclusion. Words, unfortunately, that have been disparaged and mocked and even banned at other universities in other parts of the country. UC Davis, however, embraces those words among its core values.
The other key areas cited by DeLuca are student-athlete development and welfare, competitive excellence, assessing and valuing personnel, and revenue generation.
Said DeLuca, "IGNITE aligns with the University's strategic plan, 'To Boldly Go,' and our department looks forward to continuing to do its part to advance the overall university."
The 22-person strategic plan steering committee was co-chaired by two Aggie alums, Senior Associate Athletic Director and former UCD softball star and Hall of Famer Dr. Heather Hunter and ICA Board Member Joseph Castagnola.
Key aspects of student-athlete development and welfare include an enhanced emphasis on athletes' physical and mental health resources across all sports.
The emphasis on competitive excellence sets a goal of UC Davis teams finishing in the top third of their respective conferences and winning the Big West Commissioner's Cup. Additionally, the plan is to ensure each team's recruiting budget, operating budget and scholarship allotments are funded in the top third of their respective conferences and athletes will be supported in their pursuit of name, imagine and likeness compensation opportunities.
So many aspects of the student-athlete experience at the collegiate level these days are dependent upon proper funding, another key point of UCD's strategic plan.
Among the revenue generating initiatives is to exceed current records for ticket sales and game attendance, increase the donor population and create a culture of philanthropy among former UCD athletes.
Added DeLuca, "Creating IGNITE has been a diligent and inclusive effort over the last six months. We will hold ourselves accountable for the objectives set out in this strategic plan, knowing that many of these objectives will take support and buy-in from the entire UC Davis community to realize their full potential. I recognize that as the NCAA and Division I intercollegiate athletics continue to transform, we must be nimble in our work, and we will continue to revisit IGNITE often in the years ahead."
As Chancellor May, the author of "To Boldly Go," stated, carrying out the goals of the strategic plan "Will make UC Davis a model for diversity, equity and inclusion, foster competitive excellence and provide an unparalleled education that prepares student-athletes, not only for triumph on the court or field, but also for life beyond graduation, whether that is graduate school or the workforce."
Indeed, it's a great day to be an Aggie.
