Ignite

UC Davis has a forward-looking plan to deal with the rapidly changing environment of intercollegiate athletics. 

 Enterprise photo

My friend Scott Marsh, the radio and TV voice of UC Davis football and men's basketball, frequently ends a game broadcast with the words "It's a great day to be an Aggie."

Marsh's words ring true for me today as I look through "IGNITE, The Pursuit of Excellence," a comprehensive and moving strategic plan for UC Davis athletics that was released this week.

