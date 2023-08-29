IS THERE A GRAMMARIAN IN THE HOUSE? … Once again, as invariably happens at this time of year when colleges and universities release their demographic data, there is mass confusion over what to call first-year students.
As I've noted here in previous years, several examples come to mind. I'd say they are egregious, but that's a lawyerly word that does nothing to advance the language.
Several years ago the otherwise excellent Reno Gazette Journal noted that Iowa State had suspended four “freshmen football players.” Actually, these would be “freshman football players,” even though all four were indeed freshmen.
And who can forget that former president with the big hair who regularly attacked four “freshmen congresswomen,” according to certain press accounts. All those who have said it should be “freshman congresswomen,” please move to the head of the class.
Now, before you howl in protest, substitute the word “sophomores” for “freshmen” and see how it sounds.
Last week I learned that a certain university admitted “19,287 freshman,” which is apparently a very large person.
And then there was this, hot of the press from a land grant university that grows vegetables, stating that a number of "freshman came in hot and ready to go."
Hot and fresh, those freshmen.
So, as a public service, in addition to fueling my desire to be inducted into the National Grammar Hall of Fame, I once again offer my Pulitzer Prize winning Bob’s Rules of Order.
“Freshman English is required of all UC Davis freshmen according to the freshman orientation guide distributed to incoming freshmen during Freshman Week activities designed to help all freshmen in the freshman class.”
There will be a quiz at the end of this column.
FREEDOM OF THE PRESS ... You may remember the story from a small town in Kansas whose local newspaper was raided by the authorities and had its tools of the trade confiscated.
Apparently, the Marion County Record got all its stuff back in time to go to press, but it was ugly nonetheless.
But I still don't know why this esteemed gazette is not named the Marion Clarion. An opportunity missed.
Be that as it may, it didn't take long for fundraising solicitations to come my way. Kind of like every time Donald Trump gets indicted and nets 10 or 20 million dollars. Per indictment.
The first to hit my inbox came from my good friend Stephen J.Adler, the chairman of the Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press. Turns out the committee "gathered over 30 national and regional cosigners to a letter to Marion Police Chief Gideon Cody condemning the raid."
Yes, it's Gideon in Marion. You can't make this stuff up.
"Your unwavering support is critical to our success," comes the guilt trip.
"We need your support to provide vital free legal services to journalists, news organizations, freelancers and filmmakers, who inform their communities and strengthen our democracy."
Stephen, sit down for a minute. I need your support to put our four kids through college at the same time, one or two of whom may become serious journalists. It's time you supported me.
I accept the four C's — cash, check, credit and crypto.
