Carbahal & Company, a Davis-based accounting firm recognized as Yolo County’s Best Tax Service in 2022, added Emily Chang as a new staff accountant, effective July 1.
In 2019, Chang earned a bachelor’s degree in applied mathematics — with a concentration in managerial economics — from UC Davis. This year, she completed her master’s in accountancy from Sacramento State.
“At Carbahal & Company, I’m looking forward to growing professionally and working with the team to put into practice what I’ve been learning and training for,” the Davis resident said.
Before being hired full-time, Chang helped Carbahal & Company during the tax season. Other previous employment included math tutoring, and serving as a medical receptionist and technician at an optometry office.
“I appreciate the mentoring between partners and staff at Carbahal & Company, and the availability between staff to work together and ask questions,” Chang said. “As someone who jumped into a new system while still attending school, this was really helpful for me.”
Jennifer Nitzkowski, managing partner at Carbahal & Company, is excited about the company’s new hire. “Emily joined us originally as seasonal staff. We extended that to a year-round position, and when she completed her degree, we were very excited to bring her on as a permanent staff accountant. She has been a great team member from the beginning, and we’re looking forward to her future professional growth.”
Carbahal & Company, an Accountancy Corporation since 1984, specializes in tax compliance, financial planning, accounting and management consulting for professionals, small- and medium-size private businesses, and individuals. It is consistently named Best Tax Service by Davis Enterprise readers. For more information, visit https://carbahal.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.