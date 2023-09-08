Davis Cemetery District announced it has become an official location for the 2023 National Wreaths Across America Day.
The cemetery will join more than 3,700 participating locations across the country to “remember, honor and teach” on Saturday, Dec. 16.
Wreaths Across America started as a gesture of thanks that has grown into a national, yearlong movement of dedicated volunteers and communities coming together to not only remember the nation’s fallen and honor their service, but to teach the next generation about the value of freedom.
This year, there will be more than 3,700 participating locations placing veterans’ wreaths on National Wreaths Across America Day, with more than two million volunteers coming together.
The goal for Davis Cemetery District is to raise enough funds to place 950 sponsored veterans’ wreaths on the headstones of all the local heroes laid to rest there, to ensure that the individuals who served to protect the freedoms of our country never be forgotten and to bring the community together in patriotic commemoration.
Wreaths Across America is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization founded to continue and expand the annual wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery begun by Maine businessman Morrill Worcester in 1992.
The organization’s mission — Remember, Honor, Teach — is carried out in part each year by coordinating wreath-laying ceremonies in December at Arlington, as well as at thousands of veterans’ cemeteries and other locations in all 50 states and beyond.
