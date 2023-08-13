Davis Coworking

Davis Coworking was started back in 2019 by Do Tromp as an affordable workplace for small business, nonprofits, self-employed or people who work remotely.

 Do Tromp/Courtesy photo

The past many years have been anything but kind to small businesses, however, a small business has emerged in Davis to bolster their success — Davis Coworking. This boon to local small businesses not only provides a place to get work done, but an arsenal of assets to help them thrive.

Davis Coworking was started back in 2019 by Do Tromp as an affordable workplace for small business, nonprofits, self-employed or people who work remotely to operate out of. Beyond that, it’s an environment that invites inclusivity, collaboration and support for ambitious, hardworking individuals.

Davis Coworking 2

Do Tromp, Davis Coworking founder.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.