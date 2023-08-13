The past many years have been anything but kind to small businesses, however, a small business has emerged in Davis to bolster their success — Davis Coworking. This boon to local small businesses not only provides a place to get work done, but an arsenal of assets to help them thrive.
Davis Coworking was started back in 2019 by Do Tromp as an affordable workplace for small business, nonprofits, self-employed or people who work remotely to operate out of. Beyond that, it’s an environment that invites inclusivity, collaboration and support for ambitious, hardworking individuals.
“Ultimately, we’re hoping to create a space that facilitates people doing their best work and to bring people together to increase collaboration and innovation. But, the ultimate goal is the to be a hub in Davis that really facilitates that step from the university, and if there is a step missing in Davis where small companies can’t flourish because it’s so expensive to find office space, Davis Coworking is that intermediate step,” said Tromp.
“We have flexible space depending on how many employees you have, but you can change that on a monthly basis. It’s really providing an opportunity for small businesses and individuals as well to see if they can get started.”
Davis Coworking works in a couple of ways. The first is, one can sign up for a monthly membership where one gets a floating desk or dedicated desk as well as fair-use access to the meeting rooms. Another way it works is one can buy hourly and/or day passes to the common space and meeting rooms. All of which, of course, are subject to time availability and what one’s needs are.
With business being her business, Tromp’s locations also feature Wi-Fi access, coffee and tea, office supplies, printing, fridge access, monitor use and lamination (available at the Olive Drive location). All of which have combined to make a positive impact on these small business’ futures.
“Two of the years we were open was a pandemic and it made things very difficult and caused a total slowdown. We’re more busy than ever now because the infrastructure for remote working has been built. So many more people are working remotely and looking for a space outside their home to do that. That’s where we come in,” said Tromp. “The one big thing that I’m really proud of is that we helped with the Davis Area Women’s Network (DAWN) grow to over 250 members. We come together every other month and have really invigorating events where everybody gets to talk and share their business or business plans. That’s something I’m particularly proud of. It’s creating a network where you can help each other out, but also find opportunities or people that are organizing workshops. Or, just hearing about each other’s struggles so you don’t feel like you’re all by yourself, but it also means we can support each other by going to their events and openings of new clothing lines and other events like that.”
For Tromp, all the hard work doesn’t come without the perks and pleasures of the job. For example, simply being around the passion others are pouring into their businesses yields inspiration, let alone the perk of getting to know these driven individuals and befriending them.
To get involved with Davis Coworking, visit either of its locations at 720 Olive Drive, Suite D1, or at the International House at 10 College Park. Or call 530-302-5008 or visit the website at davis-coworking.com.
