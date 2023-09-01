FOLSOM — Experienced IT professional Michelle Bradshaw joins SAFE CU as senior vice president, information technology.
With over 27 years of technology leadership experience, Bradshaw most recently served as SVP, Enterprise Product Management for Global CreditUnion, one of the nation’s largest creditunions with over 750,000 members.
“This position plays a vital role in executing our business strategy,” says SAFE EVP and Chief Technology Officer, Michael McCarthy. “After an extensive search, I am pleased we have found a true leader in the field who can drive our increasingly complex IT needs as SAFE grows and expands our digital capabilities.”
As part of a corporate reorganization effort announced in January, Bradshaw will lead several key teams including Core Applications, IT Operations, and Business Transformation.
“I’m incredibly passionate about aligning technology with business objectives and culture. I am so impressed with SAFE’s commitment to their members and to engaging within the communities they serve,” says Bradshaw. “That strong moral compass and deeply rooted values are the foundation I look forward to building upon as SAFE aligns its IT strategy and expands into the future.”
Bradshaw shares SAFE’s commitment to giving back to the community through volunteer service. She is the current chair of the board of directors of Live & Learn, a Maricopa County based non-profit committed to empowering women experiencing poverty, violence, and homelessness to break the cycle through education, training, and support.
Bradshaw brings her leadership and empathy to the organization with programs including bridging the digital divide and implementing neighborhood grants.
