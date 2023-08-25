Sutter Davis Hospital

Sutter Davis Hospital

 Fred Gladdis/Enterprise file photo

Sutter Davis Hospital received final approval from the state for its expanded emergency department — about a month ahead of the original schedule. It is the last major milestone in a construction project designed to offer patients greater access to some of the hospital’s most in-demand services.

“A hospital’s emergency department is meant to offer the highest levels of care to patients at their most critical time of need,” said Kevin Jones, D.O., medical director of Sutter Davis Hospital’s emergency department. “Our expanded space will give us more room and flexibility in how we care for those within the area and beyond.”

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.