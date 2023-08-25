Sutter Davis Hospital received final approval from the state for its expanded emergency department — about a month ahead of the original schedule. It is the last major milestone in a construction project designed to offer patients greater access to some of the hospital’s most in-demand services.
“A hospital’s emergency department is meant to offer the highest levels of care to patients at their most critical time of need,” said Kevin Jones, D.O., medical director of Sutter Davis Hospital’s emergency department. “Our expanded space will give us more room and flexibility in how we care for those within the area and beyond.”
The emergency department expansion is the final part of a large-scale construction project that began in 2020. The department added 11,152 square feet and remodeled a little more than 3,000 square feet of existing space to expand to 18,332 square feet. The department now features an additional five triage/flex spaces and 11 treatment areas for a total of 23 treatment areas.
Additionally, as mental health crisis needs grow for patients, Sutter Davis Hospital’s emergency department now includes four rooms especially designed for those patients’ unique needs. Other notable additions to the emergency department include a negative pressure room, which helps enhance infection control protocols, as well as a family conference room designed for private consultations with family members.
Hospital officials estimate patients will be seen in the new emergency department space starting Sept. 6.
The two other major parts of Sutter Davis Hospital’s expansion included the Family Birth Center and the medical-surgical unit. An additional 11,000 square feet more than doubled the Family Birth Center’s size to 21,300 square feet. It added three labor and delivery rooms (for a total of nine), four post-partum recovery suites (for a total of 16), two special procedure/delivery rooms, and three more tubs to the hospital’s popular and distinctive water birthing program (for a total of five). The medical-surgical unit added five new beds (for a total of 35) through 2,857 square feet of remodeled space.
The emergency department’s earlier-than-expected expansion tracks similarly to other parts of the construction project. The medical-surgical unit’s opening date was in November 2022 instead of December 2022—a welcome addition of space in light of increasing hospitalizations during the time’s “tripledemic” of flu, COVID-19 and RSV.
Because of the team’s careful and detailed planning, Sutter Davis Hospital made the unit’s beds available near the end of November 2022 through California’s state of emergency. The declaration allowed for some added flexibility in emergency use of space as a temporary response to address surges. The Family Birth Center’s early May 2023 opening also beat its original estimated opening date of late June 2023. Employees overseeing the hospital construction credit consistent communication with partners, conservative schedules and detailed planning for the accelerated timelines.
Other important features of Sutter Davis Hospital’s expansion include an MRI trailer with a bed lift and an emergency medical service landing pad to help support transportation of critical care patients. Additionally, the project included an upgrade of the central utility plant that features more efficient HVAC equipment and expanded water and sewer storage tanks available for 72-hour emergency use.
“We are so grateful to our teams and our partners who have made this expansion a reality through their vision, their expertise and their commitment to placing our patients and families first,” said Tammy Powers, chief administrative officer of Sutter Davis Hospital. “It is our privilege to serve this community, and this expansion enhances our capabilities to care for them now and well into the future.”
