Trokanski Aug. 11

The Pamela Trokanski Dance Workshop offers support for all ages and skill levels.

 Courtesy photos

The Pamela Trokanski Dance Workshop provides Movement Education for the avocational dancer and those who are considering working professionally.

“Importantly,” said Owner Pamela Trokanski, “we view both dance/movement and the arts as important tools for mental and physical wellbeing, academic enrichment, and building community. In addition to weekly classes, we offer weeklong camps and dance intensives.”

