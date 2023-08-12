The Pamela Trokanski Dance Workshop provides Movement Education for the avocational dancer and those who are considering working professionally.
“Importantly,” said Owner Pamela Trokanski, “we view both dance/movement and the arts as important tools for mental and physical wellbeing, academic enrichment, and building community. In addition to weekly classes, we offer weeklong camps and dance intensives.”
Core employees at the PTDW fall into two primary categories: office staff and teachers. Office staff are responsible for making sure that all of the students (and their families) have all the information that they need to have a positive experience. That includes being able to explain everything, from being able to describe the different classes on offer, to how to register and pay for classes, to safety protocols.
Myvanwy Morgan is the office manager, who oversees the work of the other office staff and is instrumental in long-range planning for session dates, special events, and more.
Teaching staff are focused on providing a diverse range of movement experiences for students, who range in age from 4 to 90-plus.
Taylor Herrera is the head ballet teacher and oversees the development of the ballet program, helping to coordinate the schedules of the other ballet teachers (Tase' and Cecelia Cannata) and The Light Ballet Company, which is the PTDW's ballet performance group. Trokanski, in addition to running the business, also teaches a wide range of classes, including all of the contemporary, jazz, and beginning ballet classes. Other teachers include Lydia Wallman (Hip Hop), Bob Stephenson (Pilates), Rebecca Hennagir (Belly Dance), and Stephenie Rodwell (Tap).
“Many people don't really understand the importance of dance in developing and maintaining our brains,” Trokanski said. “A lot of people simply assume that dance is a good experience to have because it can be fun when, in fact, it is also improving the way a brain works at the same time.”
The company provide free classes for adults 65 and older and free classes for people with Parkinson's disease and their caregivers (through the Pamela Trokanski Dance Theatre, the contemporary company based at the PTDW.) It also maintains two performance companies at the PTDW; The Light Ballet Company and the previously mentioned PTDT. In addition to her dance degree, Trokanski holds a degree in Studio Art which, along with her earlier experience with the California Arts Project, has allowed her to develop and run week-long camps that integrate multiple art forms.
Over the last year, the workshop has developed the ability to teach hybrid classes through Zoom to accommodate any dancer who either had Covid or was exposed and the ability to better reach mobility-challenged dancers. For example, even after they are able to return to onsite classes, many of the dance for Parkinson's dancers have asked to maintain Zoom as an option because it makes participating so much easier.
“Also, we have begun live performances again!” Trokanski said. She aims to expand their online presence as well as class offerings.
“We believe in the dancer in everyone.”
In business for 37 years, the Pamela Trokanski Dance Workshop is at 2720 Del Rio Place in Davis. Contact them at 530-756-3949 or https://www.trokanski.com.
