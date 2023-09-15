UC Davis exceeded $1 billion in new external research awards in the fiscal year 2022-23 following the record set the previous year. The funding, which totaled $1.006 billion, will enable scientific discoveries and new technologies through research addressing a wide range of needs in human and animal health, digital systems, the environment and more.  

“Once again, UC Davis has reached a milestone that few other national universities can claim,” said Chancellor Gary S. May. “These research awards not only advance our university initiatives, but they help shape a better tomorrow for Californians, Americans and the world by addressing some of society’s greatest challenges. Our research will continue to shape a more sustainable and just future and improve the health of living beings.” 

