UC Davis exceeded $1 billion in new external research awards in the fiscal year 2022-23 following the record set the previous year. The funding, which totaled $1.006 billion, will enable scientific discoveries and new technologies through research addressing a wide range of needs in human and animal health, digital systems, the environment and more.
“Once again, UC Davis has reached a milestone that few other national universities can claim,” said Chancellor Gary S. May. “These research awards not only advance our university initiatives, but they help shape a better tomorrow for Californians, Americans and the world by addressing some of society’s greatest challenges. Our research will continue to shape a more sustainable and just future and improve the health of living beings.”
“UC Davis’ success in securing this level of funding is a testament to the quality and creativity of our faculty, researchers and staff who are passionate about delivering insight and solutions that benefit our global society,” said Jeffery C. Gibeling, interim vice chancellor for research at UC Davis. “Advancements made possible by this research embody our ethos as a land-grant university.”
The top recipients of this year’s funding were the School of Medicine ($401 million), up by $5 million from the previous fiscal year; the College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences ($165 million); and the Office of Research ($97 million). Following closely was the College of Engineering ($93 million), School of Veterinary Medicine ($64 million), and College of Biological Sciences ($60 million).
The federal government continued to be the largest provider of funding at $527 million, up by $28 million from last year. The second leading source was the state of California at $161 million. Funding from industry made up the third highest source, totaling $95 million.
The network consists of about 150 monitors nationwide that collect samples of particles from the atmosphere. Over 45,000 of these samples are analyzed per year at AQRC laboratories to understand sources of air pollution.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.