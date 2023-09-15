A keg explosion and electrical issues contributed to a massive four-alarm fire in Woodland that displaced multiple families when their homes were damaged or destroyed.
Woodland Fire Chief Eric Zane outlined the investigation into the July 15 Lincoln Avenue blaze in a video posted to the Woodland Fire Department’s Facebook page.
“It appears that the fire was, in fact, accidental in nature,” Zane said. “While we explored various possible causes, our investigation points most strongly towards electrical issues as the likely culprit.”
Zane described the two-month probe as “meticulous,” involving interviews with numerous neighbors and witnesses, as well as reviews of security-camera video and drone recordings taken from multiple angles, which allowed investigators to pinpoint the fire’s exact origin and the moment it began.
Assistance from the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Sacramento-Sierra Regional Arson Task Force brought additional resources including accelerant-sniffing dogs.
According to Zane, witnesses reported hearing a loud explosion around 2 p.m. that Saturday afternoon, followed by a power outage in the neighborhood of largely historic homes.
“Our investigation revealed that the explosion occurred due to a keg that had become dangerously overheated, and with no means to vent the pressure, resulted in a violent rupture,” Zane said.
Fire crews arrived on scene to find electrical lines to surrounding homes already damaged and burned away. That left live electrical wires on the ground that triggered safety circuits, causing the power outage affecting several blocks.
Crews from all of Yolo County's fire agencies, along with mutual aid from Vacaville and Sacramento, joined in the attack on the fire, which occurred amid a triple-digit heat wave. Several firefighters experienced heat-related injuries during the incident.
By the time firefighters suppressed the flames several hours later, they’d damaged or consumed five homes and an outbuilding.
Two silver linings: Crews saved a litter of five kittens from perishing in the blaze, and residents rallied to bring ice and water to exhausted firefighters, later establishing crowdfunding websites to assist the displaced residents.
“We would like to express our sincere appreciation for the concern and interest our community has shown in response to the Lincoln Avenue fire,” Zane said. “Please know that your Woodland firefighters are committed to learning and growing from this experience.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.