IMG_5009

Flames shoot from a home in Woodland on Saturday, July 15, one of six buildings damaged or destroyed during the four-alarm blaze. 

 Courtesy photo

A keg explosion and electrical issues contributed to a massive four-alarm fire in Woodland that displaced multiple families when their homes were damaged or destroyed.

Woodland Fire Chief Eric Zane outlined the investigation into the July 15 Lincoln Avenue blaze in a video posted to the Woodland Fire Department’s Facebook page.

