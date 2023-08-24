The city of Davis, in association with UC Davis and the Associated Students of UC Davis (ASUCD), invites the public to attend the 17th Annual Davis Neighbors’ Night Out on Sunday, Oct. 15.
Davis Neighbors’ Night Out is a yearly celebration of community and camaraderie that encourages neighbors to get to know one another, as connected neighborhoods create safer and more caring places to live.
This event is held in October to include new and returning UC Davis students in neighborhood festivities. In 2022, nearly 125 neighborhood events were held all over Davis. Events included potlucks for dinner, appetizers or dessert, neighborhood activities like a scavenger hunt or talent show and gatherings of neighbors to meet in the street for good conversation.
“Davis Neighbors’ Night Out is a great opportunity for our residents to meet new neighbors, foster existing relationships and create community,” said Davis Mayor Will Arnold. We are also grateful for our ongoing partnership with ASUCD and UC Davis in making this event such a success.”
To find a nearby event, visit http://cityofdavis.org/neighbors. If no event is listed nearby, neighbors, neighborhood associations, Neighborhood Watch Liaisons, apartment complexes and homeowner associations are encouraged to be an “Event Sponsor.”
The Event Sponsor takes the lead in setting up the small gathering in their neighborhood and receives event instructions and promotional items. To sign up to be an Event Sponsor, please visit: http://cityofdavis.org/neighbors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.