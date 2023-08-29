30climatestrike2W.jpg

Climate activists gather at the corner of Fifth and B streets in downtown Davis.

 Johan Verink/Courtesy photo

Youth leaders held the 200th climate strike Friday in Central Davis, joined by a “Raging Grannies” choir, students, families and other residents of Davis. Many held colorful home-made placards that urged Biden to declare a climate emergency, called for taxing record oil company profits, and advocated low-carbon transport.

The weekly Friday protest on the corner of Fifth and B streets has been held since Davis’ biggest ever climate protest in September 2019 when almost 1,000 young people walked out of school and marched downtown. It is inspired by the Swedish youth activist Greta Thunberg, and is part of an international #FridaysforFuture movement.

30climatestrike1W.jpg

Climate activists gather at the corner of Fifth and B streets in downtown Davis.

