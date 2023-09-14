Comings column mug

Tim’s Hawaiian BBQ is open at both Davis locations, but some changes at its Third Street eatery are leading people to think otherwise.

Its original restaurant at 247 Third St. recently remodeled, adding a kiosk for self-ordering. It removed its phone, relying mostly on walk-in orders, said Laura Armero, one of the managers at both stores. Online ordering is available through its Muncho account, or with DoorDash, Grubhub and other platforms. But the KwickMenu link on Yelp is not operational. Muncho is its new point of sale.

