Tim’s Hawaiian BBQ is open at both Davis locations, but some changes at its Third Street eatery are leading people to think otherwise.
Its original restaurant at 247 Third St. recently remodeled, adding a kiosk for self-ordering. It removed its phone, relying mostly on walk-in orders, said Laura Armero, one of the managers at both stores. Online ordering is available through its Muncho account, or with DoorDash, Grubhub and other platforms. But the KwickMenu link on Yelp is not operational. Muncho is its new point of sale.
The Third Street location was closed for a bit this summer, first for remodeling and then because of staffing difficulties.
Tim’s Hawaiian BBQ also has a larger restaurant at 526 Second St., with a phone: 530-753-8883. Neither of these Hawaiian restaurants should be confused with the Tim’s Kitchen Chinese restaurant at 808 Second St.
— — —
RC iPhone Repair closed a couple of months ago. It was at 218 E St., on the E Street Plaza.
It has a shop listed at 1701 Broadway in Sacramento, and one in Elk Grove.
— — —
Indian Lotus Massage Clinic closed in March, owner Munni Sah confirmed. The business was at 2056 Lyndell Terrace, Suite 140.
Sah said she tried to build her business back up after COVID restrictions but couldn’t keep up with expenses.
— — —
The reopening of the gift shop Tibet Nepal has been delayed until Thursday, Sept. 21. Owner Hera Shakya is waiting for repairs to a wall, and installation of a shelving unit at his new location – 231 G St., Suite 8.
Shakya closed his 233 F St. store on Aug. 31, when its lease ended. The new G Street spot was last occupied by Bankers Lending Group. It’s 460 square feet, about a third of Tibet Nepal’s previous shop. It sells jewelry, crystals, incense, clothing and accessories.
Hours will be 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays.
— — —
The owner of Royal Kabob Falafel, replacing Casablanca Restaurant at 640 W. Covell Blvd., said he doesn’t have a projected opening date. Bahar Samar said he’s waiting for inspections.
— — —
Tasty Palace’s grand opening was set to start on Saturday, Sept. 16. Its soft opening began on Sept. 3, with a limited menu. It filled the former Village Pizza & Grill spot at 403 G St.
The Chinese restaurant serves hot pots and stir-fried dishes, boba tea, beer, desserts and more. Hours are 11 a.m.to 9 p.m. daily.
— — —
Pacific Auction Company is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year. It’s at 1970 Fifth St. in Davis.
PAC helps nonprofits raise money at fundraising auctions, owner Steven Godfryd said. “We have helped generate many millions of dollars for charities over the years, including several organizations here in our Davis hometown. We are a small family business that mostly employs UCD students.”
Missed a column? Before messaging me to check the status of a business project, please review my paywall-free Google spreadsheet, which includes hundreds of Davis businesses. It’s at https://bit.ly/DavisBusinesses. The most active tabs are Restaurants Open, Restaurants Closed and Coming Soon.
— Wendy Weitzel is a Davis writer who launched this Sunday business column in 2001, when she was The Enterprise’s managing editor. Check for frequent updates on her Comings & Goings Facebook and Instagram accounts. If you know of a business coming or going in the area, email news tips towendyedit@gmail.com.
