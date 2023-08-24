Jeremy Brooks, president of Brooks Painting, died Aug. 7 “after a hard-fought battle with cancer” his obituary said. He was 50, and would have turned 51 on Aug. 30.

His wife Kelly took over leadership of the Davis painting company, which operates out of 2860 W. Covell Blvd., Suite 7. He is also survived by their children, Timothy, 25, Katelyn, 23, and Zachary, 20; and his parents, David and Donna Brooks.

