Jeremy Brooks, president of Brooks Painting, died Aug. 7 “after a hard-fought battle with cancer” his obituary said. He was 50, and would have turned 51 on Aug. 30.
His wife Kelly took over leadership of the Davis painting company, which operates out of 2860 W. Covell Blvd., Suite 7. He is also survived by their children, Timothy, 25, Katelyn, 23, and Zachary, 20; and his parents, David and Donna Brooks.
He was born in Fresno and attended Kingsburg High School. Not long after earning a bachelor’s degree in human development from UC Davis in 1995, Brooks started his painting company. Since then, it has grown to more than 25 employees, handling residential and commercial painting, cabinetry and more.
The company released a letter to customers on Aug. 21, noting, “We want to reassure you that Brooks Painting will remain committed to providing you with the same exceptional service you have come to expect from us.”
Jeremy Brooks was known for his generosity, establishing his company’s philanthropic work that included an annual paint-job giveaway for a local charity, and sponsorships of sports teams and nonprofits like Thriving Pink. No doubt those will continue. I remember him as a regular at charity poker tournaments, often among the contenders in the final round.
A memorial service and reception will begin at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 23 at El Macero Country Club, where he was a member and avid golfer.
— — —
The city of Davis on Thursday confirmed that permits are progressing for the future Estelle Bakery & Pâtisserie, filling the former Konditorei Austrian Pastry Café site at 2710 Fifth St.
The city building, public works and planning departments have issued permits. However, before remodeling can begin, it still needs permits from the Davis Fire Department, Yolo County Health Department and Yolo-Solano Air-Quality Management District.
Recent efforts to reach owner Esther Son have been unsuccessful. She has not returned any of my phone or email inquiries since October.
— — —
There’s lots of news coming from Woodland.
Whole Warrior Axe Throwing was set to open as early as Friday at 524 Main St., Suite 100, in Woodland.
The website for the ax-throwing entertainment center says it plans a grand opening on Aug. 25. However, the booking calendar doesn’t show dates before Sept. 1. I left messages with the owner on Thursday but didn’t immediately hear back.
The new business is next to Main Street Lounge, and allows outside food. A video on its website shows a dim interior with neon-pink lighting. Participants throw the axes at colorfully lit targets. These projections onto “soft-end grain” targets change to offer various games.
Customers must be 12 or older, with minors needing parental consent. Closed-toed shoes are required. Hours will be 4 to 10 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays, and 1 to 10 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. Wednesdays are available by appointment. Visit https://wholewarrioraxe.com/.
— — —
He’s From Philly Cheesesteaks is expected to open Thursday, Aug. 31 at 729 Main St. in Woodland.
“Following the successful completion of all our inspections, we are locked in to open on August 31st!” it said in an Aug. 23 Facebook post. “We hope you’re as excited as we are!”
The deli's menu features 8-inch and footlong plain steak sandwiches (onion and mayo); cheesesteaks; cheesesteak hoagies with lettuce and tomato; triple cheesesteaks with three cheeses; mushroom cheesesteaks; and a “Bell Ringer,” with jalapeños and pepper-jack cheese. There are also options for chicken or cold subs with turkey, ham, roast beef or veggies; and specials with pepperoni, chili, Mexican spices, vegan seitan or a beef Philly dog. There are salads, fries with optional toppings, cheese curds and more.
Hours are listed as 10:30 a.m. to 2 a.m. daily. Learn more at https://hesfromphillycheesesteaks.com/.
— — —
There’s a new wine bar planned in Woodland. Dog Gone Wine Bar will fill about 1,800 square feet at 422 First St. According to a Sacramento Business Journal report, it will focus on regional wines that aren’t typically found in grocery stores.
Owner Sean Denny, a graphic designer who owns Denny Design, was a Woodland City Council member from 2012 to 2016. He owns the brick building, which also houses KLJ Studios photography, Gallery Coffee Roasters and his design company.
The alcohol license will allow it to sell flights, glasses, bottles and cases. The story said Denny plans a few bottled and canned beers, and small bites. Dog Gone Wine Bar could open this fall. I left a message to learn more.
— — —
Third Space Art Collective is establishing a free art pantry, providing community access to new and gently used art supplies at no cost. Organizers hope to open the pantry around Sept. 22. Once open, it will be available twice a month, every second and fourth Sunday morning, with the eventual goal to be weekly.
It’s still collecting donations. Email sedona@thirdspacedavis.org to get a list of accepted materials, and to schedule a drop-off at its studio at 17 Arboretum Drive, Unit C. Learn more about the cooperative at https://thirdspacedavis.org/.
— — —
As I wrote earlier this month, Common Grounds Coffee’s last day will be Thursday, Aug. 31. Owner Son Chong said he plans to shutter the retail business and focus on catering.
The coffeehouse is at 2171 Cowell Blvd., Suite F. It sells coffee, tea, espresso drinks and pastries. Hours are 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.
— — —
Also in Oakshade Town Center, OfficeMax plans to close on Sept. 28. The office and school supply store is at 2107 Cowell Blvd. Hours are 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. weekdays, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturdays and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sundays.
— — —
This month marks 22 years of writing this column. Thanks for reading, and for supporting local journalism.
— — —
Missed a column? Before messaging me to check the status of a business project, please review my paywall-free Google spreadsheet, which includes hundreds of Davis businesses. It’s at https://bit.ly/DavisBusinesses. The most active tabs are Restaurants Open, Restaurants Closed and Coming Soon.
— Wendy Weitzel is a Davis writer who launched this Sunday business column in 2001, when she was The Enterprise’s managing editor. Check for frequent updates on her Comings & Goings Facebook and Instagram accounts. If you know of a business coming or going in the area, email news tips to wendyedit@gmail.com.
