MT BBQ House interior

MT BBQ House has new booths and tables. The owners cleaned and reconditioned everything to be reused, including the vent hoods. (Courtesy photo)

MT BBQ House is cleaned up and ready for its closeup. It reopened on Friday with a new owner and a spiffy new interior.

Owner Allison Lo also owns Pho Tasty, a few doors down at 301 G St. She updated MT BBQ House’s interior, adding new tables, booths, paint, tiles and an improved menu. The tables have built-in grills, and vent hoods overhead.

