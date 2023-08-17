MT BBQ House is cleaned up and ready for its closeup. It reopened on Friday with a new owner and a spiffy new interior.
Owner Allison Lo also owns Pho Tasty, a few doors down at 301 G St. She updated MT BBQ House’s interior, adding new tables, booths, paint, tiles and an improved menu. The tables have built-in grills, and vent hoods overhead.
The restaurant at 229 G St. specializes in Chinese barbecue. Patrons cook the meat, seafood and veggies at their tables on inlaid grills, or request the kitchen to prepare it. Menu items include beef, chicken, quail, pork, lamb, seafood and vegetables. There are also traditional Chinese food items from the kitchen. They include stir-fries with meat, tofu and vegetables, fried rice, stir-fried noodles, soups and appetizers.
Lo is of Chinese and Vietnamese descent. She also owns a Pho Tasty in Berkeley, and Asian Blossom in Granite Bay, which specializes in Chinese and Vietnamese food.
MT BBQ House’s previous owner was looking to sell the business before health inspectors closed the restaurant on Jan. 20 for a roach infestation.
Lo said it was a mess. “It took us two months to throw away all the trash.”
It’s open every day from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
————
There’s a sign in the window for a tea shop coming soon to the former Bite Feast space at 225 G St.
The sign says the new store, Molly Jasmine Tea Shoppe will have a “heritage of tea culture sprinkled with a modern twist.”
Bite Feast, a boba tea and snack shop, closed in December after just six months in business. It was operated by the owners of Cajun Feast, an Asian/Cajun fusion restaurant at 206 Third St. A representative at Cajun Feast said they are not affiliated with the new tea shop.
————
Friday, Aug. 18 was set as Fluffy Donuts’ last day in University Mall, 757 Russell Blvd., Suite 2.
Owner Sak Sopheak was recently in negotiations to lease a new spot in downtown Davis. On Thursday, he said that didn’t work out.
“I’m losing hope in Davis,” he said.
Many of University Mall’s tenants are being asked to vacate this month, as owner Brixmor Property Group prepares to raze the mall for redevelopment. The new iteration will be called The Davis Collection, a single-story mall with traditional retail and restaurant spaces (no interior corridor). Trader Joe’s will not be affected. Earlier proposals for the site included housing and parking, which the landlord later deemed too costly.
————
The vegan deli and bakery The Butcher’s Son recently put its Davis plans on hold. Chef and owner Peter Fikaris said they plan to open a pizza place in Berkeley, and will focus on that for now.
“I will certainly reach out as soon as we have something in motion in the Davis area,” he said.
————
The Domino’s Pizza stores in Davis and Woodland remain closed – at least temporarily.
I’ve left two messages with the corporate public relations team in recent weeks but have not received a reply.
————
It’s a Wash remains temporarily closed for renovations. The laundry facility at 1776 E. Eighth St. shuttered on July 9.
————
Missed a column? Before messaging me to check the status of a business project, please review my paywall-free Google spreadsheet, which includes hundreds of Davis businesses. It’s at https://bit.ly/DavisBusinesses. The most active tabs are Restaurants Open, Restaurants Closed and Coming Soon.
— Wendy Weitzel is a Davis writer who launched this Sunday business column in 2001, when she was The Enterprise’s managing editor. Check for frequent updates on her Comings & Goings Facebook and Instagram accounts. If you know of a business coming or going in the area, email news tips to wendyedit@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.