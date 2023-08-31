Presidio Co., the owners of the Hilton Garden Inn and Hyatt House hotels in Davis, recently submitted plans to the city to turn the back portion of the Hilton Garden Inn into a six-story hotel called Tapestry by Hilton.
According to the city’s website, the proposed project would demolish an existing two-story rear addition to the HGI to construct a 90-room hotel with a rooftop bar.
“The highlight of this project is the 3,5000-square-foot rooftop bar offering a panoramic view of the city,” the design narrative says. “The hotel’s design aims to seamlessly blend with the adjacent three-story Hilton Garden Inn while standing tall as a striking centerpiece.”
The Hilton Garden Inn is at 110 F St., at the corner of F and G streets. The Tapestry would replace the annex that faces G Street.
— — —
Murillo’s Mexican Food finally opened in Dixon. It’s at 1435 Ary Lane. The building was last an IHOP. Murillo’s added a bar and remodeled the booths, among other changes.
It quietly opened on July 10. “We didn’t announce it. We just turned the sign to open,” an employee said. Hours are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.
She said the menu and seating are limited as they build up staff. They plan a grand opening sometime in September.
There are two Murillo’s restaurants in Vacaville, owned by different branches of the Murillo family. Other relatives ran the beloved La Esperanza restaurants in Davis, the last of which closed in 2009. The Solano County restaurants feature many of the same dishes that La Esperanza did – but with different names. Longtime Davisites will be happy to know Murillo’s offers a stacked enchilada dish called Paco’s Special, which La Esperanza called a Sombrero. It comes in regular or mini.
Frances Murillo – who founded the Vacaville eateries with her late husband Blas – owns the new Dixon eatery. Of the Vacaville restaurants, her daughter Linda Psaila owns the larger Murillo’s at 1591 E. Monte Vista Ave. Her son Danny owns the original Murillo’s at 633 Merchant St. Blas Murillo’s sister and brother-in-law, Genoveva and Martin Ayala, owned La Esperanza (named after Genoveva’s and Blas’ mother).
— — —
Also in Dixon, The Barn & Pantry is closing after six years. Its last day will be Labor Day. It opened six years ago at 151 W. A St.
It has a brunch and lunch menu and coffee bar, focusing on local, real food. It also offers classes on how to make things like crackers, butter and cheese.
“We are currently reimagining, resting and spending precious time with our new grandbaby and a very close family member diagnosed with terminal cancer,” owner Lindsey Hickman posted Thursday on Facebook. She mentioned staffing, sourcing and rising costs among the challenges.
“I will continue to offer classes, watch for pop-up dinners and exciting collaborations on the horizon, but for now, our daily hours will be paused. I am excited to get back to our why on a deeper, more basic connection with our food, homesteading skills, and the local farms that feed us.”
Hours are 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily. Visit https://www.thebarnandpantry.com/.
— — —
The Davis body repair shop Collision Pros is expanding into the former Tarad Thai Asian Market space at 920 Third St., Suite C. It’s keeping its shop around the corner at 215 I St.
It moved its offices into the new space on Aug. 25. The shop recently changed its name from A1 Body Shop.
— — —
Common Grounds Coffee closed as of 6 p.m. on Thursday. Owner Son Chong plans to focus on catering.
“I want to thank the citizens of Davis, city of Davis and UCD for the memorable and fun 20-plus years,” he said Thursday.
The coffeehouse was at 2171 Cowell Blvd., Suite F.
— — —
Also in Oakshade Town Center, OfficeMax plans to close on or before Sept. 28. Word is stock is already running low.
The office and school supply store is at 2107 Cowell Blvd. Hours are 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. weekdays, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturdays and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sundays.
— — —
He’s From Philly Cheesesteaks opened at 11 a.m. on Thursday at 729 Main St. in Woodland.
The deli’s menu features 8-inch and footlong plain steak sandwiches (onion and mayo); cheesesteaks; cheesesteak hoagies with lettuce and tomato; triple cheesesteaks with three cheeses; mushroom cheesesteaks; and a “Bell Ringer,” with jalapeños and pepper-jack cheese. There are also options for chicken or cold subs with turkey, ham, roast beef or veggies; and specials with pepperoni, chili, Mexican spices, vegan seitan or a beef Philly dog. There are salads, fries with optional toppings, cheese curds and more.
Hours are listed as 10:30 a.m. to 2 a.m. daily. Learn more at https://hesfromphillycheesesteaks.com/.
— — —
Whole Warrior Axe Throwing opened Aug. 18 at 524 Main St., Suite 100, in Woodland.
The new business is next to Main Street Lounge, and allows outside food.
Customers must be 12 or older, with minors needing parental consent. Closed-toed shoes are required. Hours are 4 to 10 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays, and 1 to 10 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. Wednesdays are available by appointment. Visit https://wholewarrioraxe.com/.
— — —
Missed a column? Before messaging me to check the status of a business project, please review my paywall-free Google spreadsheet, which includes hundreds of Davis businesses. It’s at https://bit.ly/DavisBusinesses. The most active tabs are Restaurants Open, Restaurants Closed and Coming Soon.
— Wendy Weitzel is a Davis writer who launched this Sunday business column in 2001, when she was The Enterprise’s managing editor. Check for frequent updates on her Comings & Goings Facebook and Instagram accounts. If you know of a business coming or going in the area, email news tips to wendyedit@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.