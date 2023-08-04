I’ve got a treasure trove of news this week. First, the good stuff.
Yo-ho-ho and 90 bottles of rum! Shipwrecked Tiki Bar opened to the public on Friday, filling the former bar side of Woodstock’s Pizza, 217 G St.
I got to preview the tavern on Wednesday night. When I entered the 2,350-square-foot space it reminded me of the Pirates of the Caribbean ride. It looks nothing like the former pizza bar. The décor is impressive, with blue and black lights setting the mood of the darkened bar, and copious custom decorations. There’s nothing like it in Davis.
The four rooms of the bar tell the visual story of Captain “Bad Luck” Bob, shipwrecked during the late 1600s. There’s a mermaid’s skeleton at the entrance, and a shipwreck on the wall of the front room, with tile flooring imitating sand and water. Past the bar and the ship’s helm (a great place for a photo-op), there’s an “underwater” room with swirling blue tile, giant kraken tentacles reaching from above, and a floating hammerhead shark. Behind those are cozy jail cells with private booth seating. There’s also a treasure room, which is a VIP lounge filled with antiques.
The tiki bar specializes in rum drinks and tropical cocktails like mai tais, mojitos, daiquiris, punches and more, along with a small selection of beer, wine and traditional spirits. It’s limited to those 21 and over. It does not serve food but patrons may bring their own. View the beverage menu and read the full tale of Captain “Bad Luck” Bob at https://www.shipwreckedtikibar.com/.
Nate Yungvanitsait, who owns Shipwrecked with his wife Melissa, said they didn’t set a budget for the project. They own seven University of Beer locations in the Sacramento area (Davis was the first), but this is different.
“This concept is actually very, very, very hard. It’s not a normal bar,” he said. “This is really something we wanted to execute to the finest and the best we can do.”
Metal pieces like giant sea monster tentacles were custom made in his native Thailand. They picked up other pieces at antique and specialty stores in Las Vegas and elsewhere.
“The vision was to walk in and feel like you’re in Disneyland,” he told me Wednesday evening as the friends-and-family event was underway. “Right now, you don’t feel like you’re in Davis. That’s our mission.”
He said part of the concept’s challenge is the variety and quality of its rum. “You can open a tiki bar, but at what level?”
They keep about 100 bottles of liquor on hand, and 85 to 90 of those are rums, which he said are more difficult to acquire. Instead of dealing with a typical bar’s one or two distributors, they worked with about 20 vendors to supply the variety and quality they sought.
And though this may be popular with students this fall, it’s not priced for those seeking a bargain. “We’re not going for (a place where) people get drunk. We want them to come for the experience and the ambiance. You’re really escaping Davis.”
Enterprise film critic Derrick Bang and his wife are tiki bar fanatics. (When my husband and I travel, we seek out breweries; for them, it’s tiki bars.) I asked him for a mini review.
Bang said, “The decor and atmosphere are outstanding, and a lot of fun; the staff friendly and cordial. The drinks menu is a solid mix of traditional tiki and creative newer libations. We look forward to many return visits.”
Hours will be 6 p.m. to midnight Wednesdays and Thursdays, 6 p.m. to 1 a.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Sundays.
————
It’s official. After 19 years, Common Grounds Coffee will close at the end of this month, owner Son Chong confirmed on Wednesday.
This is the second big loss in the Oakshade Town Center in a week. OfficeMax announced last week that it will close in late September.
Chong said he plans to shutter the retail business and focus on catering. There have been rumors of an impending closure for months, as Chong negotiated with his landlord, Regency Centers. In the end, they were unable to come to agreeable lease terms. He said his lease ends in September but his health permit expires in August, so that determined the timing.
“Negotiation was going nowhere,” Chong said of talks with Regency Centers. “I don’t think they realize the community aspect of local coffee shop. We are only a number on their ginormous spreadsheet.”
Common Grounds opened in 2004 in a smaller space in the same retail pad of Oakshade Town Center. The landlord evicted the coffee shop in April 2013 to make way for Pet Food Express. After a Change.org petition, it reopened in September 2013 in a larger (1,800-square-foot) space next door, at 2171 Cowell Blvd., Suite F.
Even large companies are having trouble with increasing rent. OfficeMax announced last week that its last day in the center will be Sept. 28. That leaves a 21,000-square-foot hole, and puts Davisites in a bind for last-minute printer cartridges and other office needs. One reader wanted me to mention that the UC Davis Store on campus is a good alternative, with more selection than Target, CVS and Rite Aid. Now that the old Carousel Stationery spot is up for lease (Sleep Center is closing by year’s end at 706 Second St.) perhaps someone could bring it back?
At the other end of Oakshade Town Center, Orange Theory Fitness is taking its time developing the 3,878-square-foot space left vacant years ago by Round Table Pizza.
It’s a classic struggle for cities like Davis, where independent retailers, restaurants and service businesses face difficulty competing with corporate giants – in the marketplace and for commercial real estate space.
“For owner/operator business like ours, it’s already very hard to make it, with rising cost of goods, competition with corporate shops, high insurance, so much regulation, staff shortages, high utilities, (and) lately the amount of break-ins and vandalism,” he said.
Burglars hit Chong’s business and company van multiple times in the last year, stealing parts and expensive equipment. He said that never happened before the pandemic. “It’s out of control. I feel we don’t have any safety for my staff and (my) things.”
Common Grounds’ last day will be Aug. 31. It sells coffee, tea, espresso drinks and pastries. Hours are 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.
————
Motel 6, 4835 Chiles Road, recently changed its name. It’s now High-Wheel Flats.
I spoke with employee Manpreep Singh, who said the rebranding became official in mid-July.
“Everything is the same,” he said, except the name. The ownership didn’t change.
They are working on a website. Meanwhile, reservations may be made by calling its longtime number: 530-753-3777.
————
The Super Eyebrow in University Mall is moving to 434 F St., Davis. It will continue there through Aug. 30 but plans its grand opening Aug. 24 on F Street. Technicians will split between the two sites during the overlapping period.
The business offers threading, waxing and henna tattoos. There’s also a sister salon in Oak Tree Plaza, 1520 E. Covell Blvd., Suite 2.
Meanwhile, some fencing went up at the mall, which is on Russell Boulevard, between Sycamore Lane and Anderson Road. It appears demolition will begin as soon as businesses clear out, presumably by the end of the month. The project will affect the entire mall, except Trader Joe’s.
University Mall owner Brixmor Property Group will raze the mall and redevelop it as The Davis Collection, a single-story mall with traditional retail and restaurant spaces (no interior corridor). Earlier redevelopment proposals for the site included housing and additional parking, which the landlord later deemed too costly. Nordstrom Rack already announced plans to be there.
I worry this mall, too, will be out of reach for local and independent tenants when it returns.
————
Volt Coffee, Tea & Taps is now looking to open at the end of September.
The cafe and beer garden at 1123 Olive Drive is still under construction. Volt will serve coffee Mondays through Sundays. On Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights, it will offer beer and food from two stationary commercial food trailers.
————
The gift shop Crème de la Crème closed for a vacation July 30 through Aug. 8. It will reopen on Tuesday.
————
Missed a column? Before messaging me to check the status of a business project, please review my paywall-free Google spreadsheet, which includes hundreds of Davis businesses. It’s at https://bit.ly/DavisBusinesses. The most active tabs are Restaurants Open, Restaurants Closed and Coming Soon.
— Wendy Weitzel is a Davis writer who launched this Sunday business column in 2001, when she was The Enterprise’s managing editor. Check for frequent updates on her Comings & Goings Facebook and Instagram accounts. If you know of a business coming or going in the area, email news tips to wendyedit@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.