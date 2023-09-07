Tasty Palace

Tasty Palace is open at 403 G St. 

 Wendy Weitzel/Courtesy photo

Tasty Palace began its soft opening on Sunday, Sept. 3, filling the former Village Pizza & Grill spot at 403 G St. It has a limited menu until its grand opening on Sept. 16.

Weitzel column mug

It offers customized hot pots with spicy or regular bone broth or tomato broth; some stir-fried dishes, cold dishes and a handful of American-style Chinese food like broccoli beef and kung pao chicken. Offerings will soon include dumplings, bao, boba tea, desserts and more. On Sept. 3, the co-owner was still waiting for beer setup and delivery. He plans to have 10 beers on tap.

