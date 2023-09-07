Tasty Palace began its soft opening on Sunday, Sept. 3, filling the former Village Pizza & Grill spot at 403 G St. It has a limited menu until its grand opening on Sept. 16.
It offers customized hot pots with spicy or regular bone broth or tomato broth; some stir-fried dishes, cold dishes and a handful of American-style Chinese food like broccoli beef and kung pao chicken. Offerings will soon include dumplings, bao, boba tea, desserts and more. On Sept. 3, the co-owner was still waiting for beer setup and delivery. He plans to have 10 beers on tap.
Yu Gao, who owns the restaurant with Ding Hui, said he’s excited for people to try the small hot pots. The flavorful bone broths are cooked for more than 10 hours.
Hours are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.
Davis was already pretty tasty before Tasty Palace opened. Downtown also has Tasty Kitchen and Pho Tasty, and there’s a Tasty Gourmet in Mace Ranch.
————
Outpost Burger will start offering some menu items at Parkside Bar & Lounge beginning Sunday. Both establishments are at 330 G St.
On Tuesday, co-owner James Lombardi said Outpost passed health inspections but is finishing up some work and staffing for the restaurant, which shares a patio with Parkside. “We are still a few weeks away from opening our side, and keeping regular hours, but we will be doing a sneak peek of some of our food items for the next two Sundays at Parkside.”
Outpost fills the space last occupied by Hometown Taiwanese Kitchen, which closed in July when the owners retired. Parkside’s proprietors took over Hometown’s lease. They subleased the restaurant space to Eats Partners.
Eats Partners, the ownership group that operates The Burger Saloon in Woodland, plans a counter-service restaurant with moderately priced smash burgers, Casper hot dogs and house-made chili. Lombardi owns the Woodland restaurant with CEO Phil Perry, partner Zack Zamzow and chef Chris Lombardi (James’ brother).
The onion smashed-patty burgers will taste much different than the burgers at The Burger Saloon, Lombardi said. The restaurant will have a small, focused menu. Items will include chili dogs, chili and bacon/cheddar fries, along with vegan, vegetarian and gluten-free meal options. The smash burgers can be made with Impossible meat, and burgers can be served as bowls (on lettuce without a bun).
Parkside’s owners Jason Ojeda, Bob Simpson and Ernesto Torres are friends with the Eats Partners guys. They collaborated on improvements to the shared patio, improving the brick work, and adding new tables and umbrellas. Even the branding for Outpost fits with Parkside’s national park theme – a rounded trapezoid sign with beige and brown colors that mimic those of the U.S. Forest Service.
Once the restaurant is open, patrons are welcome to go back and forth with their purchases. “You can bring food into Parkside, and bring beer into Outpost,” he said. Those who order food at the restaurant will receive a text message when it’s ready.
Eventually, Outpost plans to open for lunch and dinner, from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.
————
The gift shop Tibet Nepal is set to open on Friday, Sept. 15.The owner closed his store at 233 F St. on Aug. 31, when the lease ended.
The shop moved to 231 G St., Suite 8, which was last occupied by Bankers Lending Group. The new Tibet Nepal space is 460 square feet, about a third of its previous size.
The store carries jewelry, crystals, incense, clothing and accessories. Owner Hera Shakya said he had to cull some of his larger, more expensive offerings like statues and paintings, which weren’t big sellers anyway.
Hours will be 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays.
————
A new bakery was approved on Sept. 1 as a cottage food operator. Aria Hungry? makes custom cakes, cupcakes and gourmet cookies.
Marina Aria started an Instagram page in November 2019 to teach friends and family how to prepare and cook meals, and allow a space where people could ask questions “without feeling silly,” she said.
She moved to Davis with her husband in 2021, and started focusing on cakes, cupcakes, cookies and giant stuffed cookies. Items are made at her home and delivered. Cookies can be shipped to anywhere in California. Learn more at https://ariahungry.godaddysites.com/.
————
Volt Coffee, Tea & Taps is making progress at 1123 Olive Drive. When I spoke with owner Rob Salazar on Tuesday, he said the drywall was going up. After that, there’s painting and equipment installation. A 10-beer tap system (to feature local beers) will be installed in the next few weeks.
For food, it will rotate between four trailers in a beer garden setup. “Slowly but surely, we are moving towards completion,” he said.
————
I checked on a few other upcoming businesses on Thursday.
Work is underway inside the future Essential Hotpot at 1260 Lake Blvd., No 111.
Royal Kabob & Falafel, 640 W. Covell Blvd., looks like it may be close.
Frenzy Coffee, coming to305 First St., had a construction worker building out its counter.
In Davis Commons at 500 First St., the shared space for Bober Tea & Coffee and Mochi Dough looks like it’s getting there, but work has not begun inside the future Shabu Shack or Bruxie chicken and waffles spaces.
It’s hard to tell what progress has been made inside the future anime store Akiba HQ at 407 G St. The windows are covered. Same for Molly Jasmine Tea Shoppe at 225 G St.
————
Missed a column? Before messaging me to check the status of a business project, please review my paywall-free Google spreadsheet, which includes hundreds of Davis businesses. It’s at https://bit.ly/DavisBusinesses. The most active tabs are Restaurants Open, Restaurants Closed and Coming Soon.
— Wendy Weitzel is a Davis writer who launched this Sunday business column in 2001, when she was The Enterprise’s managing editor. Check for frequent updates on her Comings & Goings Facebook and Instagram accounts. If you know of a business coming or going in the area, email news tips to wendyedit@gmail.com.
