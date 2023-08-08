Sutter Care at Home Hospice-Sacramento is offering an ongoing general bereavement drop-in support group from 10-11:30 every Friday.

The group is being run on the Zoom format. The workshop is available to all community members regardless of whether their loved one received hospice care.

