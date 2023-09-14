WOODLAND –  In celebration of Farm to Fork Month this September, the Hanna and Herbert Bauer Memorial Community Garden, along with the Yolo County Health and Human Services Agency’s CalFresh Healthy Living team, will host two complimentary classes focused on food preservation from home gardens.

These classes are open to all Yolo County gardeners, no prior experience is required to participate. Classes are Wednesday, Sept. 20, and again on Wednesday, Sept. 27, from 5:15 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

