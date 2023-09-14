WOODLAND – In celebration of Farm to Fork Month this September, the Hanna and Herbert Bauer Memorial Community Garden, along with the Yolo County Health and Human Services Agency’s CalFresh Healthy Living team, will host two complimentary classes focused on food preservation from home gardens.
These classes are open to all Yolo County gardeners, no prior experience is required to participate. Classes are Wednesday, Sept. 20, and again on Wednesday, Sept. 27, from 5:15 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
The Sacramento region is renowned as the Farm to Fork capital of the world, and these classes provide Yolo County residents with the chance to boost their ability to enjoy fresh, locally grown produce. Attendees will gain valuable skills and knowledge that make home gardening and food preservation both enjoyable and straightforward.
The Sept. 20 class will cover fruit and vegetable canning, while the Sept. 27 class will delve into fruit and vegetable drying.
These classes are free and part of the Yolo County Health and Human Services Agency's commitment to offering education that empowers residents to incorporate fresh fruits and vegetables into their diets, promoting healthier living. Pre-registration is mandatory for attendance.
The garden is at 137 N. Cottonwood Street in Woodland, behind the Yolo County Health and Human Services Agency’s Bauer Building. Organizers recommend dressing appropriately for warm weather and bringing some water. In the event of extreme heat or poor air quality, the classes will be moved indoors.
The Hanna and Herbert Bauer Memorial Garden also offers free classes throughout the year. To find out more about the garden's activities and upcoming classes, visit www.yolocounty.org/garden.
