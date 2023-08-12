Make It Happen for Yolo County was recently chosen to receive a grant of $5,000 from Lyon Real Estate of Davis through the Lyon Cares Foundation. The grant will help furnish homes for local transition-age youths in need who are moving out on their own for the first time.

“We know there are many nonprofits in Yolo County doing important work, and we are honored that Lyon has chosen to invest in our work to ensure transition age youth in our community can be successful first-time renters,” said Cathi Schmidt, executive director, Make It Happen for Yolo County.

