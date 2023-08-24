Sara Cochran

Genealogical speaker Sara Cochran will present “Who Needed it Anyway? Getting Around the Missing 1890 Census” at the next meeting of the Solano County Genealogical Society.The free virtual event begins 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 2.

Federal census records typically are among the first documents people explore when starting to research their family history. Eventually, everyone realizes that, except for fragments, the 1890 census is missing.

