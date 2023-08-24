Genealogical speaker Sara Cochran will present “Who Needed it Anyway? Getting Around the Missing 1890 Census” at the next meeting of the Solano County Genealogical Society.The free virtual event begins 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 2.
Federal census records typically are among the first documents people explore when starting to research their family history. Eventually, everyone realizes that, except for fragments, the 1890 census is missing.
A 1921 fire at the U.S. Department of Commerce building in Washington, DC, destroyed most of the census documents. In the 1930s the federalgovernment intentionally destroyed almost all the rest.
While loss of this data is frustrating for family researchers, all of the information is not lost. The presentation will provide strategies and tips to find family in other records between the 1880 and 1900 Federal censuses.
Cochran is a full-time professional genealogist with 28 years of research experience. Her investigations have taken her into nearly every state in the United States, as well as Ireland, Italy, Austria and Britain. She especially enjoys solving genealogical mysteries, discovering the stories of black sheep ancestors, and helping individuals preserve their photographic legacy. Her website is TheSkeletonWhisperer.com.
Cochran holds a Boston University Genealogical Research Certificate and a bachelor's degree in library science. She is a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution and other lineage societies, the Association of Professional Genealogists, and the Genealogical Speakers Guild. She also volunteers at the National Archives Riverside office.
Guests are welcome to attend this event. If interested, email the society at scgs@scgsca.org no later than 4 p.m. Sep. 1, and request an invitation.
More information on society activities is on the society’s webpage at scgsca.org and on its Facebook page.
