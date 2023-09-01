A perfect storm of West Nile Virus: Tremendous amount of water that came through the spring and filled up several sources that had been dry over the past few years, as the years-long drought and warm temperatures amplify both the virus activity and mosquitoes and birds.
Also, there are just more mosquitoes. West Nile virus positives total for 2023 according to the Sacramento-Yolo Mosquito Vector District, totaled 277 mosquito samples in Sacramento County, and 273 in Yolo County. One hundred and 39 dead birds have been collected in Sacramento County and 33 in Yolo County.
As West Nile Virus is on the rise this year, the SYMVD has been aerial spraying to reduce the number of adult mosquitoes infected, however many residents didn’t get the message in advance.
Illustrating change in local rice production, SYMVD Manager Gary Goodman said at Tuesday’s Davis City Council meeting, in recent years 18,000 acres of rice have been planted, the majority of that being in Yolo County; this year more than 43,000 acres of rice have been planted.
Coming up the Yolo Bypass, the Conway Ranch area, and farmland between Davis and Winters, mosquitoes have taken to the sandy water mixed with vegetation. And yet, the local district isn’t the only one facing more mosquitoes in California, he said. As of Tuesday, 55 cases have been reported statewide, and Goodman said the amount of reported cases is expected to rise because of the lag time of four to 10 days for symptoms to be exhibited.
Goodman said, “As we get closer to September, we will see two numbers of cases rising, and those cases essentially occurred in late July or early August here in our particular district.” He said in Sacramento County the number of nine confirmed cases will rise because some are currently investigated.”
He said what led the district to aerial spray obviously is to prevent the spread of the West Nile virus. Before making the determination, they trap mosquitoes almost on a daily basis for testing at their facility to see if they're carrying any diseases, like St. Louis encephalitis and myelitis. When they find a positive location, they perform additional surveillance around that area, which essentially means setting traps with about a half-mile radius around the location.
They will respond with ground-based treatments, but when they start to see significantly elevated levels of virus activity within a district, they become more aggressive.
“What happened this year was the fact that our ground interventions were not curbing the infection rates and or the abundance of mosquitoes. That's when we made the decision to do the aerial application,” Goodman said.
On Tuesday afternoon, testing results from traps that were set Monday night, resulted in 39 different mosquito collections from the city of Davis, five of which were still positive. Treatments will continue, however, the area is not at the level where they’re looking to do another airplane application.
Goodman said the district had been in communication with the City immediately after the aerial applications. “There was concern because we started to see the numbers not fall off as precipitously as we would have liked.”
The risk is still real, he said, urging people to be aware they should protect themselves when they’re outdoors, especially in the evening time when mosquitoes are active. There will still be West Nile virus activity in the mosquito population for another month, until cooler temperatures are expected in October.
The forecast which predicts temps in the 80s will be a welcome reprieve and Goodman said hopefully numbers of positive West Nile Virus decrease as we go through September. General symptoms include symptoms like general malaise, a rash, and headache, which can escalate into blindness or paralysis. “We want people to be aware that the risk is really to try to help protect themselves. If you're seeing a mosquito, followed by mosquitoes, please let us know.”
He said the district will respond to those cases with smaller ground-based applications.
The products that are used for spraying, Goodman said, are used extensively throughout the country specifically for mosquito control with about a 0.61 ounces per acre, which he equated to “a nail polish over an entire football field.”
“That's what the amount of pesticide that we're using to be able to try to do that and it's effective,” Goodman said. “One mosquito is very small: It's aerosolized into certainly very small droplets… As that that pesticide comes through, if it comes in contact with that mosquito, that mosquito cannot process it and it simply dies.”
The products the California Environmental Protection Agency registers have no unreasonable impacts with wildlife, the environment, human health, or the general community, he explained.
During public comment, Davis resident Alan Miller said he was “kind of surprised by the lack of public freaking out” over aerial spraying. “Some of us old hippies, who don't trust the government, want to make our own decisions about bringing our pets and ourselves and our families and our ladybugs inside during the spraying.” He said he’d really appreciate if a warning went out before there was an aerial spraying.
Davis City Manager Mike Webb said in respect to messaging, the city works closely with SCMVD staff to take their messaging and repeat that out to the community. Because not everyone is tuned into social media, he took note of public commenters who suggested the use of tools that are typically reserved for public safety emergency notifications.
“Aerial spraying thankfully happens so infrequently … perhaps that is a tool that we can turn to without over-saturating and not over communicating or using it too much and too often that people are desensitized to it when messages didn't come through. We will have the conversation.”
