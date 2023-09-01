mosquitoW

Mosquitoes carry West Nile virus. Courtesy image

 By Debbie Davis

A perfect storm of West Nile Virus: Tremendous amount of water that came through the spring and filled up several sources that had been dry over the past few years, as the years-long drought and warm temperatures amplify both the virus activity and mosquitoes and birds.

Also, there are just more mosquitoes. West Nile virus positives total for 2023 according to the Sacramento-Yolo Mosquito Vector District, totaled 277 mosquito samples in Sacramento County, and 273 in Yolo County. One hundred and 39 dead birds have been collected in Sacramento County and 33 in Yolo County.

