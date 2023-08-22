As the Yolo County Fair Junior Livestock Auction got underway on Saturday morning, the crowd swelled out from the grandstands — not an unusual scene for the 1940s-era barn and auction ring.
The 4H and Future Farmers of America Livestock Auction Committees of Yolo County have been fundraising and saving for a new auction ring and bigger barn at the fairgrounds for several years. Some of the money from the animal auctions have gone directly toward the efforts of the new $450,000 structure, which will feature a steel/metal building, groundwork, cement, lighting and fans, bleachers and a new ring.
Together, the students and auction committees raised $240,000 to complete the first phase of the estimated $450,000 construction project. Before the auction showdown, AgWest Farm Credit presented a $100,000 check to the Yolo County Heritage Foundation for the efforts.
“Education and furthering the development of youth was a key focus for our LAC members this year,” said Kevin Ralph, California State President for AgWest, “We are excited to support such a worthy organization and help provide a space where students will continue to learn about agriculture. These students are the future of our industry.”
A new venue would enable the community to further appreciate the students’ preparation for the auction, including raising their animals, putting together a business plan, and marketing. “They do all that stuff. It's an opportunity for them to get a nice venue too, and everybody can come in and see the hard work, so we think that's what's great about this,” Ralph said.
Davis High School agriculture teacher Alex Hess explained the onboarding for the students began in January and February with learning about animal purchasing, humane animal care and tours of the UC Davis facilities where those animals were raised.
“We showed them the full cycle of the animal…We showed them how to feed it, showed them how to show the animal. We coached them through it. Really a lot of work has gone through all the way through summer to bring them here today. Today's the culminating event.”
A tad stressed her pig didn't want to walk up to the auction block, DHS Class of 2023 Nora Draper said it made it through and was auctioned for $2,000. Draper, who was the DHS FFA Secretary, will attend Cal Poly San Luis Obispo for animal science with aspirations to work at either the dairy or spine facility there.
Claire McCallum, Draper’s mom said FFA brought her daughter out of her shell. “It provided a different type of community for her. She really enjoyed learning public speaking. It was really a big thing for her because she was so shy that she wasn't able to do that before FFA.”
Hess has seen a growth in the number of teachers and students at the high school, despite the ups and downs, including the Covid-19 Pandemic and declining enrollment district-wide.
“Students, whether it's growing plants in our greenhouse or raising animals for the fair or even in the ag engineering side of building and welding and mechanical aspects, we've seen a lot of growth and interest by students doing hands-on projects to really apply what they learn in the classroom.”
Hess, who has an extensive teaching background before coming to DHS 14 years ago, applauds the school and district’s support of different programs and the opportunities. The offerings are “amazing,” he said.
Ralph said as part of their mission financing agriculture, they began a stewardship giving program to give back to communities and saw the FFA and 4H efforts to build a much better auction facility. “We took that and said, ‘Hey, here's a great way to give back to you and give the future of agriculture an opportunity to display their animals and have other activities.’”
Besides underwriting the entire auction, AgWest has given to rural fire departments, schools and hospitals that service small communities. Ralph said the Woodland branch has been instrumental in communicating the fairgrounds’ need for a new auction ring.
“(Current) facilities don't have the electrical that we'd like. The infrastructure (of a new facility) would make it more ideal for the animals and the students to exhibit their animals to the public and to show their animals, so it'd be cooler inside during these hot summers,” Hess said.
FFA Davis High School participant Anselm Hell-Horne, Class of ’23, said in preparation of the auction, the heat and poor acoustics have made it difficult to bed his turkey pen. “It was a little bit rough … It's really hot, and you have to put extension cables in to get the microphone. It just absorbs all the noise, so it's really hard to hear anything that's going on. I definitely think that investing in a new show ring (and barn) will help out with the future generation.”
While the new barn won’t have air-conditioning, Hess said they’ll be able to have fans and enough coverage that is not really available from the ones that are here.
Said Hell-Horne, “It's really cool to know that the raising of animals is going to help build a new facility to raise and show more animals. The cycle keeps on.”
