23 fair 1

Members of the Davis FFA get ready for Saturday's livestock auction at the Yolo County Fair.

 Monica Stark/Enterprise photo

As the Yolo County Fair Junior Livestock Auction got underway on Saturday morning, the crowd swelled out from the grandstands — not an unusual scene for the 1940s-era barn and auction ring.

The 4H and Future Farmers of America Livestock Auction Committees of Yolo County have been fundraising and saving for a new auction ring and bigger barn at the fairgrounds for several years. Some of the money from the animal auctions have gone directly toward the efforts of the new $450,000 structure, which will feature a steel/metal building, groundwork, cement, lighting and fans, bleachers and a new ring. 

23 fair 2

Davis High ag teacher Alex Hess with some FFA students and Principal Bryce Geigle at the Yolo County Fair on Saturday. 
23 fair 3

Davis FFA participant Anselm Hell-Horne with his turkey.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.