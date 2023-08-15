WOODLAND — Yolo County farmworkers and their families are invited to the first annual Yolo County Farmworker Day Resource Fair on Aug. 25, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The event will take place at Woodland Community College’s Community Room. The goal of this event is to bring together neighborhood organizations and community partners to inform farm workers and their loved ones about the various types of support they can receive throughout the year. The nature of farm work is seasonal, and unfortunately, not all individuals who experience adverse effects from this are able to access available benefits

