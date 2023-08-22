WOODLAND — The Colusa Sutter Yolo Regional Child Support Agency announced Tuesday that it earned the prestigious 2023 Program Awareness Award from the National Child Support Engagement Association.
The award was presented during the 2023 Child Support Leadership Symposium, in recognition of the Child Support Agency’s innovative and effective strategies to increase public awareness of the child support program and its profound support of children and families.
NCSEA highlighted the Child Support Agency’s exceptional efforts in creating a Regional Agency that embodies the unique culture, communities, and values of Colusa, Sutter, and Yolo counties. One aspect of this deliberate approach included developing an agency logo that incorporated colors from each county's seal, representing the unity and diversity of the region.
Underpinning this award is the Child Support Agency’s comprehensive multi-pronged approach to raising awareness regionally about its services. This strategy included the launch of a new website, and engaging promotional videos aired on broadcast television and shared widely on social media platforms.
As a result of this initiative, the Child Support Agency achieved a 21% increase in stipulation rates, showcasing enhanced parental engagement in the child-support process. A child support stipulation is an agreement where the non-custodial parent, agrees to pay child support, to provide health insurance and to allow the court to enter an order regarding child support without appearing in court.
A child support stipulation is an agreement stating that the non-custodial parent is, in fact, the parent of the child, he or she is willing to pay child support and provide health insurance if it is available through his or her employer and agrees to allow the court to enter an order regarding child support without appearing in court.
The success of the Child Support Agency’s campaign was amplified by its strategic collaborations. By partnering with Grays Peak Strategies, the California Department of Child Support Services (DCSS), Univision, and Lamar Transit, the Child Support Agency was able to implement an outreach strategy which effectively connected with the community. This collaboration enabled the creation of engaging social media content, bilingual videos, and placement of branding on local buses, thus reaching a diverse and wide-ranging audience.
"This award is a testament to our commitment to not only provide exceptional child support services but also to actively engage and educate our community about the significance of child support in enhancing the well-being of our children and families," said Natalie Dillon, Director of the Colusa Sutter Yolo Regional Child Support Agency. "We are immensely proud of the outcomes achieved through this initiative and are deeply honored to receive this recognition from NCSEA."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.