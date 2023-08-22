WOODLAND — The Colusa Sutter Yolo Regional Child Support Agency announced Tuesday that it earned the prestigious 2023 Program Awareness Award from the National Child Support Engagement Association.

The award was presented during the 2023 Child Support Leadership Symposium, in recognition of the Child Support Agency’s innovative and effective strategies to increase public awareness of the child support program and its profound support of children and families.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.