WOODLAND – Yolo County Agricultural Commissioner Humberto Izquierdo announced Tuesday the opening of the nut-buying period, which will run through April 1, 2024, in accordance with the county’s nut-theft ordinance.
In 2014, the Yolo County Board of Supervisors adopted a nut-theft ordinance to assist with the issue of nuts being stolen from orchards and sold illegally. The declaration of the nut buying period, and related proof of ownership requirements, assists the Agriculture, Weights and Measures Department in enforcing the ordinance through compliance checks at places where nuts are sold.
During this period, people in possession of unprocessed nuts (almond, walnut, or pistachio) shall be required to show proof of ownership. Under probable cause, the agricultural commissioner or any peace officer may inspect the commodity and request that proof of ownership be provided. Proof of ownership shall contain the following information:
1. Name, address, telephone number, and signature of the seller
2. Name, address, telephone number, and signature of the buyer
3. The vehicle license plate number of the seller
4. The driver’s license number of the seller
5. The weight of the nut commodity purchased
6. The date and time of the transaction
7. The variety and condition of the nut commodity
8. Specific identification of the source of the commodity being sold is required.
If the seller grew the nuts, they should provide the address where they were grown. If the seller did not grow the nuts, they should provide the name, address, and phone number of the person they got them from, along with the address where they were grown (if known).
The proof of ownership shall be retained with the nut commodity to which it pertains while the commodity is in any person’s possession.
Proof-of-ownership forms may be obtained from the Yolo County Agriculture, Weights & Measures Department, located at 70 Cottonwood Street in Woodland, or at the Yolo County Farm Bureau, located at 69 W. Kentucky Avenue in Woodland. Additionally, the proof of ownership form is available online at www.yolocounty.org/nuttheft.
