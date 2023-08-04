WOODLAND – Yolo County Agricultural Commissioner Humberto Izquierdo announced Tuesday the opening of the nut-buying period, which will run through April 1, 2024, in accordance with the county’s nut-theft ordinance.

In 2014, the Yolo County Board of Supervisors adopted a nut-theft ordinance to assist with the issue of nuts being stolen from orchards and sold illegally. The declaration of the nut buying period, and related proof of ownership requirements, assists the Agriculture, Weights and Measures Department in enforcing the ordinance through compliance checks at places where nuts are sold.

