Yolo County and the Zamora Fire Protection District announced Friday that they have entered into an agreement to ensure reliability of the regional water supply and firefighting capabilities.

This agreement results from a collaborative effort between the county's Office of Emergency Services and the Department of Community Services with the California Department of Water Resources to secure funding to address dry-well concerns from the state's Small Community Drought Relief Program.

