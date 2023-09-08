Yolo County and the Zamora Fire Protection District announced Friday that they have entered into an agreement to ensure reliability of the regional water supply and firefighting capabilities.
This agreement results from a collaborative effort between the county's Office of Emergency Services and the Department of Community Services with the California Department of Water Resources to secure funding to address dry-well concerns from the state's Small Community Drought Relief Program.
One critical component of this partnership includes the Zamora Fire Protection District for drilling and equipping a new well, for which this funding agreement allocates $167,000.
This new well is intended to replace the district's existing well, which is the area's sole water source for firefighting and emergency community needs, according to a county news release.
In addition to the funding for Zamora Fire Protection District, the award also includes $20,000 for the Capay Valley Fire Protection District to upgrade the Fire Station's water transfer infrastructure; $81,000 for the West Plainfield Fire Protection District to install a backup generator and propane tank to ensure uninterrupted water supply; and $58,000 for the Dunnigan Fire Protection District to replace the well at Fire Station 12.
"This well project funding is about more than simply supplying water to a community; it's about nourishing hope, generating resilience, and supplying water to the community and its agriculture," said Yolo County Supervisor Angel Barajas. "It exemplifies the power of unity and the ripple effect of positive change that may affect a whole community for future generations."
