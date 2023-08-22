aedes albopictusW

Aedes albopictus is one of two types of mosquitoes that carry the Zika virus. They are not native to California, though they have been found in several California counties since 2011. Courtesy photo

 By Debbie Davis

ELK GROVE — The Sacramento-Yolo Mosquito and Vector Control District continues to closely monitor the spread of West Nile virus as activity remains intense and widespread throughout Sacramento and Yolo counties.  

Laboratory test results for last week confirmed 83 mosquito samples tested positive. This is a sharp increase, especially in Davis and Woodland, where much of the activity is concentrated.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.