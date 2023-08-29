Gun buyback

A Yolo County sheriff's employee sorts through a stack of rifles surrendered Saturday during an anonymous gun buyback event hosted by the county's law-enforcement agencies. Officers distributed $10,000 worth of gift cards in exchange for the firearms. 

 Lauren Keene/Enterprise photo

Authorities collected more than 150 guns and handed out $10,000 worth of gift cards during the county’s first-ever gun buyback event Saturday in Davis.

“I think it’s great,” said one man, who asked to remain anonymous, after handing over two Beretta handguns. He’d purchased them with a friend for their shared hobby of target practice, but the friend later moved away.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.