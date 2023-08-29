A Yolo County sheriff's employee sorts through a stack of rifles surrendered Saturday during an anonymous gun buyback event hosted by the county's law-enforcement agencies. Officers distributed $10,000 worth of gift cards in exchange for the firearms.
Authorities collected more than 150 guns and handed out $10,000 worth of gift cards during the county’s first-ever gun buyback event Saturday in Davis.
“I think it’s great,” said one man, who asked to remain anonymous, after handing over two Beretta handguns. He’d purchased them with a friend for their shared hobby of target practice, but the friend later moved away.
After that, “I just wasn’t interested anymore,” the man said. Now, “I’m afraid of something breaking into my place and stealing them.”
Yolo County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Juan Ceja, whose agency hosted the buyback event along with other law-enforcement agencies including the Davis Police Department, declared the new program a success.
Although a majority of the firearms collected proved legal, a few were not, including a MAC-10 semiautomatic pistol and an SKS rifle, both banned in the state of California.
Davis police and the Sheriff’s Office each donated $5,000 toward the gift cards, handed out in $50 and $100 increments depending on the type of weapon turned in. Officers also gave away free gun locks.
Ceja said many of those handing over their guns just didn’t want the hassle of selling them, something that could potentially put them in the wrong hands. Saturday’s event also offered the assurance of anonymity.
“We’re not asking any names, where they came from, why they’re giving them away,” Ceja said. Officers plan to destroy the weapons, except for those that came up stolen. In that case, they’ll be returned to their rightful owners if possible.
Ceja said his agency hopes to hold additional buyback events in the future. In the meantime, anyone wanting to surrender a firearm or ammunition can do so at the Sheriff’s Office in Woodland or at their local law-enforcement agency.
